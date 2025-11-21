The Buffalo Bills looked to be rude visitors as they trooped to NRG Stadium to go up against the Houston Texans on “Thursday Night Football” to kick off Week 12.

The Bills were coming off a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 44-32, to improve to 7-3, while the Texans were looking to nail their third consecutive victory and climb to 6-5.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen committed an early error as his pass was intercepted by Houston safety Calen Bullock, who ran for 44 yards for the touchdown.

It looked like a disastrous play for Allen, but fortunately for him, the referees nullified the touchdown due to a penalty over Texans defensive end Derek Barnett's blindside block, putting a whimper on the crowd's celebration.

THE TEXANS PICK OFF JOSH ALLEN 👀 The TD was called back after a penalty, but it's still Houston's ball!pic.twitter.com/7ct3Pph1ah — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 29-year-old Allen has been largely careful with his throws, logging only seven interceptions entering the game versus the Texans and a 69.6% completion rate.

Article Continues Below

It's not every day you get to pick the reigning MVP's pass and go all the way for a touchdown, but sadly for the 22-year-old Bullock, his score was cancelled. Still, it was a good stop by the second-year defender.

As of writing, the Texans are leading the Bills at halftime, 20-16. Allen has thrown 11-of-15 for 88 yards. He also has three carries for four yards.

He could make league history if he rushes for a touchdown to increase his career total to 76, surpassing Cam Newton for most ever by a quarterback.

The Texans are playing without CJ Stroud, who's out due to a concussion.