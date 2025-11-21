Georgia football looks hellbent on returning to the national title picture. One look at its demolition of Texas creates that feeling down in Athens.

The Bulldogs channeled an “anaconda” snake as head coach Kirby Smart described it. He turned to a physical offense that squeezed the life out of the Longhorns.

That 35-10 trouncing of the preseason No. 1 fuels new optimism that Smart can bring back a third national crown in his tenure. Plus can end the Big Ten's current run of titles in the middle of January.

There are multiple elements that point to Georgia becoming built for a deep College Football Playoff run.

Gunner Stockton is on fire for Georgia

Stockton drew fans chanting his name last year — hoping he'd supplant Carson Beck.

He showed potential in keeping Georgia's season going last season. Now he's picking apart defenses in recent weeks.

Stockton has tossed 13 touchdowns to only two interceptions in his last four games. He's even produced two 80% completion outing during this span.

Oh, he fired four touchdown throws against the more recent ranked foes on Georgia's schedule: Ole Miss and Texas. He damaged the latter on rollouts at the start of the night.

Gunner Stockton to Noah Thomas for 6️⃣

Yet also proved he can take a hit and still get the ball off.

The Bulldogs, though, knows he can take off and run — proven by his 350 yards and eight rushing touchdowns. Georgia needs this late surge from Stockton to continue if it wants a fifth national championship inside the football facility.

Nate Frazier adds own versatility

Georgia earns a reputation as an “RBU” school. Nate Frazier is keeping the running back pipeline alive at a place that's seen Todd Gurley, Sony Michel, James Cook, Kendall Milton, etc.

Frazier shredded Mississippi State for 181 yards and a 15.1 yard average, including breaking off a 59-yarder into the end zone. Texas bottled him at 72 yards, but he still averaged 4.5 yards a carry to wear down the ‘Horns.

Like Stockton, Frazier adds sprinkles in his own versatility as a receiver out of the backfield.

Rewatching Saturday's game. Goosebumps watching Nate Frazier drop, look up and say "Thank You" on this TD. Work ethic and gratitude are impossible not to root for. 🫡

Georgia hasn't pressured itself to hand Frazier the ball 20 times or higher in a game. That means he'll be fresh for a playoff run should it happen.

Zachariah Branch is a 6 to 10 catch threat

The USC transfer once settled for just four grabs for 18 yards against Kentucky.

Branch flipped a switch after that quiet performance — combining for 41 catches with 349 yards. He's now catching between six to 10 catches in his last five games.

He worked the intermediate side of the field against Texas and exposed the coverage there.

The Florida game showed Branch at his masterful best — getting tough contested grabs and using his speed to stress the Gators.

#Georgia WR 1 Zachariah Branch Vs Florida 10 Catches 112 Yards.

He's another on a stats rampage for the 9-1 Bulldogs.

Defense is playing at top 20 level

The nation's No. 4 ranked team has won the shootouts (Tennessee and Ole Miss). But this defensive unit has helped create blowouts too as Saturday showed.

Arch Manning got picked off once, took three sacks and watched Georgia pile seven tackles for a loss. But Georgia hasn't allowed more than 21 points since surrendering 35 to the Rebels. They've also given up 14 points or under four times this season.

Georgia ranks No. 19 overall in the nation. A CFB team with a top 20 unit can strengthen any title aspirations.

And this defense helped catapult Georgia to a 7-1 SEC mark. Now they await their conference title game fate while facing two non-conferene foes to close out the regular season.