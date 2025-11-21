The Charlotte Hornets won 67 games combined in the three previous seasons and have not made the NBA playoffs since 2016. Fans were cautiously optimistic that their team would experience clear growth this year, but a 4-11 start to the campaign is causing them to wonder if this franchise will ever attain respectable status. If the endless anguish was not enough, the face of the Hornets is reportedly open to a trade. Will LaMelo Ball soon be on the move?

The 2022 All-Star responded to the Yahoo Sports article, which claimed he “has grown increasingly frustrated with the organization” and could be seeking an exit, by posting a clown emoji. Regardless of how Ball feels about remaining in Charlotte, a deal should at least be considered a possibility. The 24-year-old struggles to stay healthy and is failing to elevate the squad when he is on the court. If Ball is even remotely unhappy, it might be prudent to ship him out now.

There are a few desperate teams that would entertain a trade for the polarizing point guard. He is obviously a gifted playmaker, averaging 9.6 assists through nine games this season, and has proven himself capable of knocking down 3-pointers in the past. If one is going to roll the dice, it might as well do so for a young talent who scores more than 21 points per contest.

If Ball can minimize injuries and exercise better shot selection, perhaps he can morph into an undeniable difference-maker. Should both parties eventually agree that a fresh start is necessary, three teams stand out as logical trade destinations. Let's get into it.

Clippers and LaMelo Ball would be an interesting match

I used the word ” desperate” to describe potential LaMelo Ball suitors because no conventional championship contender would reasonably deal away key assets for a wild card. The No. 3 overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft is shooting a ghastly 29.8 percent from 3-point range and is in the second year of a five-year, $200-plus million contract extension. It will take a certain degree of urgency for an owner to welcome in such a player.

Enter the Los Angeles Clippers. Steve Ballmer spent a fortune on constructing the Intuit Dome, for he was intent on giving this team its own home. He does not want to house an insipid and declining bunch, however. While his passion for the Clips is well established, he is a businessman. Since his aging squad is withering near the bottom of the Western Conference and is once again without Kawhi Leonard, he may consider it more prudent to finally initiate a rebuild.

Acquiring Ball could be the best way to blow everything up while also maintaining some star power. LA-based franchises are expected to exude excitement, and regardless of his current struggles, the former Rookie of the Year definitely checks that box. Ideally, that panache would also pack plenty of substance.

Ball can push the pace offensively, thereby injecting new life into the “Lakers' little brother.” Clippers fans would need to endure more hardship before things got better, but this union would give the organization a future to strive towards. Los Angeles' title window has seemingly closed. It is time to shape a new identity.

The Grizzlies may soon need a new PG

Trade speculation has already been rampant in the NBA this season, amid the potentially strained relationship between the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant. Both the two-time All-Star and head coach Tuomas Iisalo claim to have moved on from a tense exchange that transpired on Halloween night, but the team is in a free fall. Morant is nursing a calf strain, and the Grizz have lost nine of their last 10 games. Panic is surely setting within the front office.

It could be just a matter of time before Memphis pursues a trade partner for No. 12 and triggers a new era of Grizzlies basketball. However, much like the Clippers, this team may not be interested in a traditional rebuild. Jaren Jackson Jr. is still a two-way force, and the capable supporting cast can provide some stability if a huge shake-up does occur. Throw in a dynamic point guard in Morant's place, and this squad would quickly become interesting again.

Perhaps Ball can serve that role. Another expensive and injury-prone player is not necessarily a great match on paper for Memphis, but he offers a compelling amount of upside. Ball's passing prowess could produce impactful results alongside Jackson, Zach Edey and rookie Cedric Coward.

While he is not presently at Morant's level, the 6-foot-7 California native can give the Grizzlies a more balanced attack, which they will sorely lack if they are forced to trade their franchise cornerstone.

Although this city may want to steer away from chaos, an unpredictable player who can dazzle people with his ability is what Memphis knows at this point. Hopefully, though, the focus would stay on the court.

The Bucks may be racing against the clock

There are different degrees of desperation. The Milwaukee Bucks will almost certainly make the playoffs, something the aforementioned teams cannot claim with much confidence. But they are still under pressure to compete for a championship. Every early postseason exit makes it more likely that Giannis Antetokounmpo will wind up elsewhere. There is no time to waste. If Bucks brass wants to maximize their title chances, they could always make some noise ahead of the trade deadline.

Adding LaMelo Ball would give Milwaukee a true PG and another quality scorer for the Greek Freak to share the floor with moving forward. While it could be tricky to get something done with the Hornets, there is clear value in gambling on No. 1. He can contribute right away on a respectable squad without the responsibility of taking the lead. A Finals MVP and future Hall of Famer like Antetokounmpo could bring the best out of this athlete.

Ball boasts an impressive ceiling, and with the right guidance, he can become a franchise igniter. Among all the possible landing spots, Milwaukee may be the best place for Ball to continue his development. The Bucks seem the least likely of these three options, however, as they have little room to work with right now.

But practicality will be irrelevant if their top player gets antsy. The Eastern Conference presents an accessible path to the Finals. If Milwaukee is still unable to get back there, then changes could be unavoidable. Would trading for Ball eliminate the need to make such difficult decisions? Perhaps not, but the Bucks may want to find out just the same.