The New York Rangers began training camp for the upcoming 2025-2026 season on Thursday, with players hitting the ice. One such player is superstar Artemi Panarin, who is entering the final year of his seven-year, $81.5 million contract he signed back in 2019. The 33-year-old left winger is still playing at a high level, hence his camp is looking for a new contract.

Thus far, the Rangers and general manager Chris Drury have been unable to find common ground.

On Thursday, both sides shed some light on the contract situation, per NHL.com.

Panarin was asked how important it was that a new contract is in place before this season starts.

“That's obviously good for everyone to feel that security, but I'm not in my first year in hockey, so I'm used to being in those situations, not every year, but it is what it is right now,” Panarin said. “I'm not complaining right now. I'm ready to work hard.”

Panarin, despite entering his 11th NHL season, is still one of the more lethal forwards in the game. Last season, he tallied 89 points, with 37 goals and 52 assists. That came on the heels of his career-best 49-goal season.

The Rangers understand Panarin's importance to the Rangers' offense.

Article Continues Below

“I've said many times on record what I think of him as a player,” Drury said Wednesday. “He's a huge piece of our team and our organization. He does not appear to me to be slowing down. He takes his offseason seriously. He looks like he's in great shape and ready to go.”

Yet, both sides have yet to find a new contract. That is something that the Rangers GM is reluctant to discuss publicly.

“As far as the contract stuff, I've also said on record that I don't talk about negotiations publicly. Any conversations I have with Artemi or his representation will stay that way, just private.”

Last season, the Rangers took a big step back. They finished fifth in the Metropolitan Division, after being perennial Cup contenders. The window for Panarin's excellence may not be over, but Father Time is undefeated.

If the Rangers want to snap their 31-year Stanley Cup drought, re-signing Panarin will likely be key.