On Thursday, it was announced that legendary NHL writer Larry Brooks had passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Brooks was most known for his coverage of the New York Rangers as a writer for the New York Post.

In the wake of the news, the Rangers took to X, formerly Twitter, with a statement on his passing.

“The entire Rangers organization mourns the loss of Larry Brooks, a titan in hockey journalism for nearly five decades,” the Rangers posted. “His coverage of the sport, the NHL, and the Rangers in particular for the New York Post helped connect our fans with the team and game they love. Larry's impactful work was rightfully recognized by the Hockey Hall of Fame when he received the Elmer Ferguson Award in 2018. Our thoughts are with Larry's family and friends during this difficult time.”

“The best nights, of so many very good nights, were the ones when Larry Brooks roamed the press level and the dressing room of Madison Square Garden, hands in his front pocket, notebook in his back pocket,” wrote Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post.

Former Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist also spoke on Brooks' passing.

“Throughout my career he was always there, asking questions. I had many conversations with Larry Brooks, almost daily about my game, the Rangers and the game as a whole. I respected his knowledge a ton. Thank you Larry for your commitment to the game, you will be missed. RIP,” he wrote on X.

Brooks was 75.