The Kansas City Chiefs are 5-5, and many would say that this is a down season for them. They started the season slowly, but were able to find some momentum. They've now lost their last two games to the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos, two quality teams in the league. Though it looks like they could be down and out, many around the league are still looking at the Chiefs as a threat, according to Jeremy Fowler.

“I would say they are missing that dynamic rushing component and the left guard spot is a little iffy, but otherwise they can make noise,” an AFC executive said to Fowler. “They can't run the ball consistently, and that puts too much on Mahomes right now.”

“I don't see the same unit as past years — Chris Jones can turn it on on third downs but isn't quite what he once was, they probably don't have enough pass rush, but overall very good and very well-coached,” an NFL coordinator said. “And Mahomes still has that fear factor. He's still the best at winning differently each week. I still fear that player more than most.”

The Chiefs have a track record over the years of making the impossible look possible, and it starts with Mahomes. He's been able to keep the Chiefs in many games throughout his career with his clutch gene, and their defense has been key over the past few years as well.

It's hard to count out a team that has won as much as they have over the past decade, and they have a head coach in Andy Reid who knows how to get the best out of his players. All the Chiefs need is to get in, and the rest is history. The path may be harder this season, but nobody is looking over them.

If they can find a rhythm in the running game once again, and the defense steps up, they could go on a run during the second part of the season.