With all the rumors surrounding the Dallas Mavericks, the magnifying glass has been on owner Patrick Dumont to see how he progresses the franchise forward after firing general manager Nico Harrison. As the rumors around the Mavericks will continue, one interesting aspect has involved former owner Mark Cuban, who's been involved in conversations around the team.

In the latest piece by ESPN's Tim MacMahon, he goes into detail about how Cuban has been involved, saying that he has been trying a “palace coup for months.” How it would start is right after the shocking Luka Doncic trade and Dallas obtained the No. 1 overall pick, choosing star Cooper Flagg, Cuban “push to fure Harrison accelerated.”

“The dynamic between Dumont and Cuban never became contentious, sources on both sides said,” MacMahon wrote. “They had known each other for years, forming a friendship that served as the foundation of the franchise sale negotiations. Those same sources said Cuban reinforced his credibility with Dumont with criticism of Harrison's roster construction over the summer that quickly proved to be painfully accurate.”

Mavericks' Mark Cuban acting as “consultant”

Subsequently, as Cuban's role with the Mavericks as of recent has intrigued a lot of fans, it doesn't seem far off that he's been in the inner circle of decision-makers, with him warning Dumont of how poor the offense could be this season. Those warnings came to fruition this season with Dallas ranking second-to-last in offense.

Another note made by MacMahon is that Cuban “has strongly suggested” that Dennis Lindsey, currently with the Detroit Pistons' front office, succeed Harrison. Still, Cuban's voice is being heard by Dumont as team sources have told MacMahon about his role, though it's one of a “consultant, not a decision-maker.”

“He's walking around on air right now,” one team source said to ESPN. “Cuban's floating in his Skechers.”

“He's a consultant, not a decision-maker,” another source said to ESPN. “But he's at the table.”

It remains to be seen how Cuban's thoughts are carried out as the Mavericks are now 4-11, as the team next faces the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.