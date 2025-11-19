The Dallas Mavericks didn’t just shift direction after the franchise sale, they stepped straight into a quiet war. It began the moment Nico Harrison watched Mark Cuban stand at center court, sweat dripping, cameras circling, and announce that nothing was changing for the Mavericks. Cuban said he still ran basketball. He said the Mavericks GM structure would stay the same. But to many inside the room, the message was a warning shot toward Harrison. A reminder of who once held all the power. And to Harrison, it felt personal.

People close to the team felt the disrespect instantly. Cuban minimized Harrison’s role in front of players, coaches, and staff. He spoke as if the sale meant nothing. But through the cheers, lights, and pregame noise, one truth echoed: the new governor hadn’t said any of this. Cuban was speaking for a role he no longer fully owned.

And Harrison saw the opening.

The Mavericks takeover nobody saw coming

When Patrick Dumont arrived days later, the mood flipped. Right away, he told the staff he was the decision-maker. He made it clear Mark Cuban would be consulted, not obeyed. Instantly, the room felt the shift. Nico Harrison felt the spark, and that’s when the “Silent Assassin” nickname stopped being history and became the Mavericks’ new reality.

From there, Nico Harrison moved fast. He built a direct line to Dumont and shut the old one off. In turn, he framed Cuban’s biggest missteps such as losing Jalen Brunson, forcing Christian Wood, as the weight dragging the Mavericks down. Soon after, came the surge to the Finals, powered by Harrison’s trade-deadline hits. Dumont saw results. Harrison gained trust. And Mark Cuban realized this wasn’t drift, it was a knife slowly turning.

In the end, the power flipped quietly, cleanly, and without the public fireworks Cuban once commanded. And now Dallas fans are left wondering: in this new Mavericks hierarchy, who gets cut out by the next GM?