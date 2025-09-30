College hockey isn't the worst place to embark on a new career, as the sport has never been bigger. Max Pacioretty had some offers to continue playing in the NHL, but instead chose to retire to take a job as the special assistant to the head coach of the University of Michigan hockey team.

Michigan's head coach, Brandon Narauto, had plenty of kind words to say about Pacioretty in a release from the university. Narauto is an up-and-coming coach in his own right and will likely have a path to one day being behind a pro bench.

“Bringing in a guy like Max is huge for us,” Naurato said. “He's been through it all in the NHL and knows what it takes to play and lead at the highest level. Our players are going to learn a ton from the way he sees the game, how he prepares, and how he carries himself. It's exciting to have that kind of experience around every day. Having an alum like Max back around the program reminds our players that they're part of something bigger, and that's the Michigan Hockey legacy.”

Pacioretty was a former Wolverine from his playing days, spending just one season in Ann Arbor before signing his first pro contract with the Montreal Canadiens. He is the Michigan leader in NHL goals with 335, and ranks fifth in assists with 346 and games played with 939.

Pacioretty proved that he had some more left in the tank after a resurgence in the playoffs with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season. However, after a rash of injuries in the twilight of his career, Pacioretty felt it would be best to save his long-term health and head into the coaching ranks.

Coaching college hockey has a new shine to it, given the rules that allow players from the Canadian Hockey League to attend college. It attracts a whole new subsection of players who would have otherwise foregone their college eligibility to play in the CHL. The best example of this is someone who Max Pacioretty will see this season in Big 10 play, as Gavin McKenna joined Penn State for his pre-draft season.