MIAMI – With the Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra becoming the new head coach for the USA men's basketball team, there's no doubt that there is a bevy of talent to choose from in the NBA. As the Heat faced the New York Knicks last Friday and again on Monday night, the games were without guard Jalen Brunson, someone who can easily be considered for the USA team, as Spoelstra gives his thoughts on the star.

Spoelstra would be asked before Monday's game against the Knicks about the possibility of Brunson being on Team USA for future tournaments. While Spoelstra would say that there is time for roster decisions, he would express his love for Brunson to the point of saying that he “can't look at myself in the mirror” with how much he likes the New York star.

Speaking of course about the long-standing rivalry between Miami and the Knicks, Spoelstra would even mention how Brunson checked in after the house fire, saying that his sons are fans of the 29-year-old. However, poking fun, he says that's “not allowed.”

“I mean, we do have plenty of time for that,” Spoelstra said. “What I can say about Jalen is I really enjoyed my time, you know, working with him during the World Cup, the World Championships, and I've mentioned it to him, and I've mentioned it to other people. I just really dislike myself, and I can't look at myself in the mirror for how much I grew to like him. He texted me the other day, he's got such a great heart, just to check in on me and the family. And I told him, you know that my two sons are Jalen Brunson fans, but I told them, it's not allowed.”

Erik Spoelstra expresses confidence in fixing rebounding woes

If there's one thing that has been costing the Heat games, shown in the matchups against the Knicks, it is the rebounding woes the team is facing. After Friday's loss to New York, Miami has allowed the most second-chance points in the NBA with 20.1, and also had the league's third-worst defensive rebounding percentage, which is the percentage of available defensive boards, at 66.1 percent.

While it doesn't help that the Heat have been missing Bam Adebayo for six consecutive games, including Monday, the team as a whole is looking to improve in that area. Spoelstra would express his confidence, saying the team is a “dedicated group.”

“We're going to get better at it, Spoelstra said. “There's a lot of different ways to win a game, so that's not the only box that we need to check at the end of the day…You know, it's not always going to go your way. And that's why I was, like, shocked after the game that we had more second-chance points than they did.”

“But, there's those swing moments during the course of the game where they won those and we lost those,” Spoelstra continued. “And, you know, we want to put ourselves in a position where you just figure it out whether you're playing well or not, just figure out how to get a W, the other stuff, we're going to get better. This is a very dedicated group. Love the approach. I think we'll get better as the season goes on.”

At any rate, the Heat are looking to get back in the win column with Monday's game against the Knicks, and if not, face Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.