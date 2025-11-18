Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes has been active with their 2026 recruiting as they flipped a former UCLA prospect, landing the commitment of wide receiver Xavier Stinson.

Stinson announced his pledge to the Hawkeyes on Monday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Vero Beach, Florida, he originally committed to UCLA in mid-June before changing course in late-September. He had offers from the Wisconsin Badgers, Illinois Fighting Illini and Tulane Green Wave among others before committing to Iowa.

Stinson stands out as a three-star player with an 87 score on 247Sports. He is the 82nd-best player from the state of Florida and the 124th-best player at his position. His composite score of 0.8800 puts him at 78th, 93rd and 637th in the entire recruiting class.

What's next for Iowa after landing Xavier Stinson

It's a great addition for Kirk Ferentz and Iowa to make to the 2026 recruiting class. Bringing Xavier Stinson to the equation could help boost their depth in the receiving corps.

Stinson has been solid throughout his high school career to date. In 2024, he caught 43 passes for 740 yards (17.2 YPC) and seven touchdowns as he helped Vero Beach go 8-4 and reach the regional finals of Florida’s 7A playoffs.

In the meantime, the Hawkeyes resume their time in the 2025 season. Iowa has a 6-4 overall record on the season, including a 4-3 display in Big Ten play. They hold the sixth spot of the conference standings, being above the Washington Huskies and Minnesota Golden Gophers while trailing the Michigan Wolverines and Oregon Ducks. With six wins and counting, they have secured eligibility for a bowl game after the regular season ends.

The Hawkeyes have been effective on both sides of the ball. They average 28.7 points per game on offense while conceding just 14.9 points per game on defense. Quarterback Mark Gronowski has been decent throughout his starts, completing 129 passes for 1,216 yards and six touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Hawkeyes will continue preparation for their remaining regular-season contests. They will be at home for Week 13, hosting the Michigan State Spartans on Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET.