There are lots of young stars soaring in the NHL this season. Two of those stars in particular are putting up some incredible offensive numbers. San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, as well as Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard, are having memorable seasons.

“First time in history that the NHL's top 2 scorers are 20 years old or younger this late into the season,” Sportsnet Stats posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday night.

Bedard has posted 22 points on the campaign for Chicago, while Celebrini has 24 points in the Bay area.

“It's not really something I’m thinking about too much,” Bedard said about his production, per The Athletic. “Obviously it’s a positive, I guess, But it’s so early. For me, it’s just keep growing my game, keep getting better in every area. Hopefully points keep coming, that’d be great.”

Both Bedard and Celebrini are highly respected in NHL circles. Celebrini was the first overall NHL Draft pick in the 2024 draft, while Bedard was selected first overall in the 2023 Draft. They were each drafted by their respective teams.

Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard are leading struggling franchises

Both of these players are skating for teams who haven't had much luck in the NHL recently. During the 2024-25 campaign, San Jose won just 20 total games. The Sharks finished the last campaign with just 52 total points.

Celebrini has skated in 86 career games. He posted a goal on Saturday night, in a Sharks victory over the Florida Panthers. Celebrini has now netted goals in three consecutive games.

Bedard meanwhile is skating for a Blackhawks team that was once a power in the NHL not too long ago. Chicago has since fallen on hard times. During the 2024-25 season, Chicago posted just 61 total points.

“Sometimes the points come and sometimes they don’t,” Bedard said, per The Athletic. “For me, it’s about the process. Getting chances, making plays — that’s when they come. There are going to be games where I don’t get any. There are going to be stretches where I don’t get any. But (I’ll) just keep trying to make plays and be productive, and hopefully they come.”

NHL fans look forward to seeing these two players have even more success.