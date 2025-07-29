After one season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Max Pacioretty is available again in NHL free agency. The former Montreal Canadiens captain is eligible for a one-year, bonus-laden deal. That should have contenders vying for his services to bolster depth and bring a veteran presence to their bottom six. According to Michael Aguello of The Hockey News, there are five potential landing spots for Pacioretty in free agency, including returns to the Maple Leafs and Canadiens.

Augello lists the Canadiens, Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, and all three New York-area teams as potential landing spots for Pacioretty. A return to the Habs would be a full-circle moment, as his trade to the Vegas Golden Knights was one of the first significant moves of their rebuild. That rebuild finally landed them in the postseason last year.

After losing Mitch Marner in free agency, the Maple Leafs have replaced him with multiple depth pieces. Dakota Joshua, Matias Macelli, and Nicolas Roy will all help improve their bottom six. Bringing Pacioretty back would give that group some veteran punch without hamstringing the salary cap. He was a solid Leaf when he was not injured last year.

Augello lists all of the New York area teams as potential landing spots due to Pacioretty's Connecticut roots. But the New York Islanders already have a logjam of wingers, and the Devils have spent a lot on their bottom six. The Rangers have the biggest need for Pacioretty, and GM Chris Drury is a Connecticut native as well.

The Detroit Red Wings do not need another veteran on their team. They need game-changing skill that can bring them to the playoffs. While Pacioretty, a Michigan alum, still lives in the area, this is not the best fit.

The best fit is the Edmonton Oilers, who have replaced most of their bottom six through free agency. Bringing in Pacioretty to play with rookie Isaac Howard. Can they bring in Pacioretty before the summer ends?