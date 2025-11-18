The Dallas Cowboys are playing with a heavy heart on Monday Night Football. Dak Prescott joins the rest of the league in honoring fallen teammate Marshawn Kneeland.

The franchise brought out his No. 94 jersey to the sidelines. Meanwhile, Prescott got spotted with a wrist tape message — featuring two words Kneeland loved saying: One love.

Dak Prescott has a new message on his wrist tape: “One love.” It’s two words that Marshawn Kneeland loved to say. pic.twitter.com/NsZXvIoJbW — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) November 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Kneeland died three days after starring the Nov. 3 MNF contest — including scoring his first career touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. His cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police pursuit.

Dallas and Prescott didn't play a week ago while mourning the past second round selection. But each player wore a special Kneeland warmup shirt before playing inside Allegiant Stadium.

Cowboys HC joins Dak Prescott in honoring Marshawn Kneeland

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reflected on the loss of the defender before the game.

He was another who heard “one love” often from Kneeland.

“Marshawn loved the words, one love, so we talked a lot about love as we grieve and I just had the chance to really share a couple of things that I’ll miss the most about Marshawn,” Schottenheimer told reporters during a Nov. 12 press conference.

He also described the type of spirit the defender had.

“Those top couple of things was he had the most playful spirit of any young man I’ve been around, his smile could take you to your knees, and in terms of him as an athlete – nobody had a better motor than him,” Schottenheimer said.

The first-year head coach sent one last message: “We don’t move on, but we do move forward.”