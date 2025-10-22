The Pittsburgh Penguins have been one of the big surprises so far in 2025-26 — and Sidney Crosby has been a key reason why. The 38-year-old got on the scoresheet again in a 5-1 victory over the visiting Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena, in the process becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer in the regular-season and playoffs.

The Pens are now 5-2 and tied for the Eastern Conference lead just over two weeks into the year.

“I don't know if it's been one consistent thing,” Crosby said when asked why the team is having so much success in the early going, per team reporter Michelle Crechiolo. “I think that we’ve found different ways to win, and that's how you have to do it.”

No. 87 added of passing Mario Lemieux in the record books: “There's so many new things and the expectations and everything that comes with it as a young player. So, having someone like Mario and his family there to just keep things as normal as possible, to be there for anything that I needed, any questions I had, just to keep things as normal as they could possibly be given the situation.

“I don't know if I can put into words how much it means, but it's meant a lot, and I really cherish that. That relationship and his family and everything that they've done for me.”

Excellent night all around for Penguins

On top of Crosby reaching an incredible milestone of his own, Tuesday night was also special in downtown Pennsylvania for other reasons. Kris Letang recorded his 599th and 600th career NHL assists in his 20th National Hockey League season — becoming just the 20th blue liner to achieve the feat.

“From the beginning, I always said to people, I didn't think I would get here,” the three-time Stanley Cup champion admitted afterwards, per NHL.com's Wes Crosby. “It's just pretty surreal for me to get to that point. … I was just happy to be a hockey player. I think it's just cool to have those.”

Article Continues Below

Crosby and Letang are synonymous with Penguins hockey, and will live forever in Pittsburgh lore.

Another storyline from the tilt was the goaltending of Arturs Silovs after being traded from the Canucks in the offseason. Silovs led the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks to a Calder Cup championship last spring, earning MVP honors in the process.

But with Kevin Lankinen and Thatcher Demko both locked up for the next few years, Vancouver sent Silovs to Pittsburgh in July. That trade has been paying dividends and then some for Kyle Dubas and the Pens in the early going.

“Always, first time facing a former club, it feels great to face them,” Silovs said afterwards, per Crechiolo. “The work I put in during the summer, during practices, to actually execute and feel confident in my game, I think it's great to show.”

Silovs is earning more and more starts with his strong play, and it's been just another reason why this 2025-26 version of the Penguins looks unrecognizable from last year's roster.

It was a memorable night at PPG Paints Arena, and Crosby and co. will look to continue the winning ways in a date against the defending champion Panthers in Florida on Thursday night.