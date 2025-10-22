The Los Angeles Angels recently stunned the MLB by signing longtime catcher Kurt Suzuki as their next manager. Suzuki ended his 15-year career with the Angels, playing two seasons. He then became a special assistant in the front office. Now, Suzuki is in control and hopes to get this Angels team back on track, though it will not be easy.

His contract details are coming out, and it has been reported that Suzuki signed a one-year deal, which is another shocker. Sam Blum, who covers the Angels for The Athletic, reported the deal.

“Kurt Suzuki is on a 1-year contract. That’s pretty surprising. Not typically the terms of any managerial hire. Keep in mind they couldn’t come to terms on money/years with Pujols.”

Albert Pujols interviewed with the Angels, but they could not agree on anything. The Angels wasted no time moving on to Suzuki.

Article Continues Below

With Suzuki only signing a one-year deal to be the manager, the thought that he will be a long-term option seems unlikely. This could have been the same offer that Albert Pujols received, which led to the talks ending.

Outside of a few players, the roster is not talented. The Angels have not made the postseason since 2014. It is going to be a difficult ride for Suzuki as manager, but the ball club feels he is the man for the job right now. He has a power-hitting outfield led by Mike Trout. LA won't have many elite years of Trout left, and it's hard to believe they will quickly change the direction of the ball club.

Suzuki was teammates with some of the players on the roster and knows the team well. He will use that to his advantage heading into next season.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres are interviewing Pujols as their next manager.