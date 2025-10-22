The 2025 Colorado State football season has started badly. Due to the losses, they are 2-5 and have decided to part ways with head coach Jay Norvell. After the news was announced, one of the best players available on the roster, quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, announced that he had entered the transfer portal and taken advantage of the portal opening following the firing.

ESPN college football and transfer portal reporter Max Olson was among the first to report that Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi had left the program and would put his name in the transfer portal. He is a 28-game starter for the Rams and has solid numbers despite Colorado State losing more games than it won under Norvell's tenure.

In four seasons at Colorado State, Fowler-Nicolosi put up 6,938 career passing yards, sixth most among all active Group of 5 quarterbacks, with 45 total touchdowns and 34 turnovers.

The redshirt junior has shown promise but has also been inconsistent. His inconsistency turned to regression this year, and Norvell benched him in favor of backup Jackson Brousseau during a 17-16 loss to UTSA on Sept. 20. He hasn't appeared in a game for the Rams since then. He had thrown for 488 yards through three games with one touchdown and three turnovers.

As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Fowler-Nicolosi burst onto the scene as the Mountain West's second-leading passer with 3,542 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. He earned honorable mention all-conference recognition. Then, he threw for 2,796 passing yards last season, which ranked third in the Mountain West.

Despite his roller-coaster college career, Fowler-Nicolosi will likely be one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the transfer portal when the window opens for every school in January.

Another factor is that Jay Norvell said that Fowler-Nicolosi turned down a $600,000 offer to transfer to Kansas State after the 2023 season. He decided to stay with the Rams and be loyal to his team and coach, so now that Norvell is gone, this move makes sense for his career.

It is also worth noting that Fowler-Nicolosi's replacement, Jackson Brousseau, a redshirt sophomore, has passed for 741 yards with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. He will lead the Rams, and they play Wyoming on the road this weekend.