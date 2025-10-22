On Wednesday evening, the Minnesota Timberwolves will kick off their 2025-26 season with a road game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Timberwolves are coming off their second straight trip to the Western Conference Finals and are now looking for ways to take the next step, led by young superstar Anthony Edwards.

Heading into this season, some fans have been wondering whether point guard Mike Conley would continue to start for the team at the age of 38 after he showed some serious signs of decline a year ago.

On Wednesday, they got their answer.

“Sources: Minnesota Timberwolves will award Donte DiVincenzo the starting point guard spot to open the 2025-26 NBA season. Mike Conley will remain a vital piece,” reported NBA insider Chris Haynes on X, formerly Twitter.

Conley has been a key piece for the Timberwolves over the last couple of seasons, but his age really began to show during the 2024-25 campaign, which may have ultimately led the coaching staff to make this decision.

DiVincenzo, meanwhile, had a bit of a down year in Minnesota last year after being traded from the New York Knicks, but remains an elite outside shooter who can also put the ball on the floor and provide passable defense.

Can the Timberwolves make the next step?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have had one of their best runs of success in franchise history over the last two seasons but have been uncompetitive in both of their conference finals appearances, leading some to wonder if the team has a hard ceiling on it as currently constructed.

The Timberwolves weren't able to do much in the offseason besides re-signing a couple of key players, and also watching Nickeil Alexander-Walker bolt in free agency.

Any chance of the Timberwolves vaulting into legitimate championship contention likely hinges on Edwards taking another step forward as a playmaker and finding ways to punish defenses more effectively when they throw multiple players at him.

In any case, the Timberwolves and Trail Blazers are set to tip things off on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET from Portland.