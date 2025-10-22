Sidney Crosby has been the heart and soul of the Pittsburgh Penguins for a long, long time. Crosby has spent his entire NHL career in Pennsylvania, and won three Stanley Cup championships with the team. The Penguins center is now adding to his long list of accolades with the team as the 2025-26 season continues.

“No one in the history of the Pittsburgh Penguins has more points (regular season + playoffs) than our captain Sidney Crosby,” the team posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday night.

No one in the history of the Pittsburgh Penguins has more points (regular season + playoffs) than our captain Sidney Crosby 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qfiYIr7Bqy — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) October 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Crosby passed fellow Penguins legend Mario Lemieux on the franchise's overall points list during a 5-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Crosby reached 1,896 career points in the game, passing Lemieux who posted 1,895 in his long career.

The Penguins center was humble after he accomplished that feat.

“Took me, probably, 500 more games,” Crosby said with a smile, per NHL.com. “Been here for a long time and been fortunate to play with some great players. That’s how I look at it.”

Crosby was selected first overall by the Penguins in the 2005 NHL Draft. He is playing in his 21st NHL season.

Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux have a strong relationship

Lemieux and Crosby will always be linked together in the lore of the Penguins. Lemieux won two Stanley Cup titles with the franchise; those championships came back-to-back in 1991 and 1992.

Crosby looks up to Lemieux.

“There's so many new things and the expectations and everything that comes with it as a young player,” Crosby said. “So, having someone like Mario and his family there to just keep things as normal as possible, to be there for anything that I needed, any questions I had, just to keep things as normal as they could possibly be given the situation.

“I don't know if I can put into words how much it means, but it's meant a lot, and I really cherish that. That relationship and his family and everything that they've done for me.”

Crosby scored in his third consecutive game on Tuesday as the Penguins defeated Vancouver, 5-1. Pittsburgh has now won three contests in a row as their hot start to the 2025-26 campaign continues.

Sid the Kid will look to keep helping his team win when the Pens head to Florida to play the defending champion Panthers on Thursday night.