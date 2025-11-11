The St. Louis Blues could have a lot of things happening between now and the trade deadline if they don't turn things around. It has been a disappointing start for last year's surprise playoff team, as the shine of new head coach Jim Montgomery slowly starts to wear off. While General Manager Doug Armstrong won't take drastic action, it's worth considering whether the Blues could include some veteran names, such as Brayden Schenn and Justin Faulk, in trade talks.

The Fourth Period reported last week that Schenn's name was circulating in rumors, and according to their most recent report, you can also add Faulk's name to that list.

“Defenceman Justin Faulk saw his full no-trade clause shift to a 15-team no-trade list this season, and some teams are expected to reach out to discuss his availability and potential price tag, if some haven't already,” via a release from TFP's website.

Faulk could become a low-cost option for a team searching for some help on offense. He has one year remaining after this season on a deal that costs $6.5 million annually. He has eight points in the team's first 16 games, which isn't the worst stat line considering the team's struggles. If those struggles continue, a contending team could find a fit for the puck-mover.

One team that could benefit from Faulk's talents is the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team's defense has struggled so far this season, with its most significant issue being an inability to clear pucks out of the zone, resulting in extended time in the defensive zone. A veteran puck-mover will be at the top of their wishlist at this year's trade deadline.

Armstrong might be a bit hesitant to make a move, considering last season. The Blues were in a similar position when Montgomery took over, but were able to rally to make the postseason. While it seems unlikely, the organization might stand pat and hope for another miracle.