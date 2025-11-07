It has been a brutal start for the St. Louis Blues and they are going to need a major turnaround if they are going to have a chance to earn a spot in the Western Conference playoff structure this season. After 15 games, the Blues have a troubling 5-8-2 record and they are in 15th place out of 16 teams. The only team the Blues are leading is the Calgary Flames.

Head coach Jim Montgomery's team has struggled in all areas and they have a minus-18 goal differential. The Blues defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-0 Thursday night, but they face a challenge Saturday night when they host the much-improved Seattle Kraken.

The rough start means it is going to take a significant turnaround for the Blues to contend for a playoff sport. The conventional NHL wisdom says a team must be inside the playoff structure by Thanksgiving if it is going to earn a spot in the postseason. It is not a hard and fast rule, but it has some degree of logic and historical significance.

As a result of the poor start, NHL insider Frank Servalli is reporting that the Blues are open for business. Montgomery benched Jordan Kyrou, one of the team's best players, in Thursday night's game against the Sabres. The team would listen to offers for some of their top players.

Article Continues Below

Brayden Schenn may bring the greatest haul

Blues captain Brayden Schenn could generate the most interest. The Blues received a number of calls last year before the trade deadline about his availability but he ended up remaining with the team. He is off to a slow start in 2025-26 with just 2 goals and 4 assists in 15 games. He has struggled on the defensive end as well, and he has a shockingly poor minus-13 rating at this point in the season.

Despite his struggles, the Blues would likely need a solid offer before they would move him. Kyrou would also generate quite a bit of interest. He has scored 4 goals and 4 assists and has a minus-8 rating.