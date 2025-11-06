The St Louis Blues lost to the Washington Capitals 6-1 on Wednesday, continuing their dreadful season. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin netted the 900th goal of his career, the first player ever to reach that milestone. A viral clip came out of Blues goalie Jordan Binnington pocketing the puck Ovechkin scored with. He spoke with The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford about his intentions with the puck.

“Yeah, I figured … basically had an assist on the goal there, turning the puck over, didn't think he'd mind sharing (the puck). I had full intention to give it back to him … yeah, full intention to give it back,” Binnington said, per Rutherford.

Binnington tried to play the puck behind the net, but none of his teammates were open. So his attempted clear was stolen by Ovechkin, setting up a possession. Then, Ovechkin picked up a rebound and fired a spin-around backhand into an open cage. During the celebration in front of the rabid Washington fans, Binnington tried to steal the puck.

BINNINGTON TRIED TO STEAL THE 900TH GOAL PUCK 😭 pic.twitter.com/cOPqSOLSRn — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 6, 2025

Article Continues Below

The official skated up to Binnington before the next faceoff and presumably asked for the puck. He obliged, and Ovechkin was able to get the puck back. Binnington says fear not; however, he would have gotten the puck back to the Capitals regardless.

The Blues have struggled tremendously this year, in large part because of their goaltending. Binnington and Joel Hofer have a combined .850 save percentage and 3.86 goals-against average to start the year. Even with a disappointing forward core, no team could put together a playoff push with that goaltending.

The Blues are right back in action on Thursday night on the road against the Buffalo Sabres. Hofer will likely get the start, as he looks to turn things around. St Louis is well out of the playoff race now and will need to start a winning streak to get into contention.