It's been a struggle in the early goings of the 2025-26 NHL season for the St. Louis Blues, who are in last place in the Central Division with a 5-8-2 record. If things continue on their present course, it won't be long before several Blues players begin seeing their name arise in trade rumors.

Brayden Schenn, who succeeded Alex Pietrangelo as team captain upon the latter's departure to the Vegas Golden Knights, has been listed as a player who could potentially be on the move.

“I think Schenn is a guy that we’re going to be hearing his name a little bit more later on in the season, especially if they can’t put together a solid run here and get back into – and I know it’s close and I know it’s early – but be really part of the playoff discussion come December,” said David Pagnotta via The Fourth Period. “Otherwise, like I said, you’re going to hear Schenn’s name more.”

“Brayden Schenn is a guy that if you’re a Stanley Cup contender, he’s going to put you over the edge,” Irfaan Gaffar followed up. “He’s going to give you that. He’s physical, gets in your face, will fight, obviously, has a ton of experience. So, he’s definitely a player that’ll put you over the edge if you are a team looking.”

So far this season, Schenn has scored twice while adding four assists, and has also posted a -13 plus/minus rating. He's also in the sixth season of an eight-year, $52 million contract.

Brayden Schenn won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019

Schenn was selected in the opening round (fifth overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings, but would be included in the blockbuster 2011 trade along with Wayne Simmonds to the Philadelphia Flyers for Mike Richards.

Schenn would play the next several seasons of his NHL career with the Flyers before he was dealt to the Blues in 2017 for Jori Lehterä, a 2017 first-round pick (27th overall), and a conditional 2018 first-round pick.

Schenn contributed five goals and seven assists during the Blues' run to the 2019 Stanley Cup, the club's first and only title to date. He would later be named team captain in September 2023.