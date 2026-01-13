The Tampa Bay Lightning are battling for the Atlantic Division title at this time. They are in a dog fight with the likes of the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens, with other teams down the division also surging. They need all hands on deck to maintain ground. Unfortunately, they may have lost star Brayden Point to injury.

Point was seen favoring his knee after scoring a power play goal against the Philadelphia Flyers. He immediately grabbed at his knee after getting tangled with Flyers defenseman Cam York, as noted by beat reporter Eduardo Encina. Point was helped off the ice by Tampa's training staff.

Point scores on the power play but it hurt on the play. York went down and Point’s right lnee was twisted underneath. He immediately threw off gloves and grabbed his knee. Needed tp be helped off by head athletic trainer Tom Mulligan and Nikita Kucherov pic.twitter.com/8Sr9SnUZ6t — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) January 13, 2026

The Lightning have officially announced that Point will not return to Monday's game. If he misses extended time, it would be a big blow to both Tampa. While his production has fallen off a bit this season, the Lightning star still has 10 goals and 29 points. His track record is also extremely solid, with him being a four-time 40-goal scorer and having reached 50 goals within the last three years.

His absence would also have an effect on the upcoming Winter Olympics. Point was set to make his Olympic debut this year after being named as a member of Team Canada. The Olympics kick off on February 6th.

For now, the focus remains on Point's health. Everything else can wait until an official diagnosis is made. Hopefully, this injury looked way worse than it was, and Point can return to the ice sooner rather than later with no complications.