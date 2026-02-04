The Tampa Bay Lightning took a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the Boston Bruins in the Stadium Series on Sunday. In the game, Anthony Cirelli was injured. The long time forward for the Lightning was slated to return to Team Canada after also representing his country at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Now, Jon Cooper has shared that Cirelli will not be able to play in the Olympics and discussed making that decision with Jay Recher of TSN.

Cooper, who is also the head coach for Team Canada, said that having to tell Cirelli he will not be playing in the Olympics was “devastating.”

“If Anthony Cirelli can't be Anthony Cirelli,” and he's not 100%, he can't go, Cooper continued.

The Lightning forward played in all four games with Canada last year at the 4 Nations Face-Off, but did not have a point in the event. He had been having another quality season. In 49 games, Cirelli had found the back of the net 15 times while adding 20 assists.

Cirelli was the 72nd overall selection of the Lightning in 2015, and broke into the NHL with the franchise in 2017-18. He has played his entire career in Tampa, playing in 560 games with 139 goals and 188 assists. He has also lifted the Stanley Cup twice, but was looking to add Olympic gold to his list of accomplishments.

Cirelli will be replaced on the roster by another Stanley Cup champion, as Sam Bennett will be joining the roster. He was left off the Olympic roster initially, after playing in the 4-Nations Face Off for Canada, scoring a goal in three games.

Team Canada is one of the favorites to win gold at the Olympics. Canada plays their first game of the tournament on Feb. 12 against Czechia.