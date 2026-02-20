The Tampa Bay Lightning have only lost once in regulation since the beginning of 2026. Tied at the top of the Eastern Conference with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Bolts are all in for a return to the Stanley Cup Final. With the NHL trade deadline upcoming, Lightning GM Julien BriseBois will likely be aggressive once again in improving the roster. NHL insider David Pagnotta discussed an area of concern that BriseBois could look to bolster ahead of the deadline. Pro Hockey Rumors' Josh Erickson relayed Pagnotta's thoughts.

“The right side of that ‘D’ corps has been something that they’ve been looking to add,” Pagnotta stated on Thursday. “[I] wouldn’t be surprised if [Lightning GM Julien] BriseBois pulls that off. Now, one of the things he did tell me during the Stadium Series was that if they make a move, they don’t just want it to be for this season. They view it as adding now and impacting the roster moving forward. So, to me, that means somebody with term or at least somebody controllable.”

Currently, the Lightning's top three when fully healthy are Erik Cernak, Darren Raddysh, and Maxwell Crozier. However, only Cernak is penciled in as a bona fide long-term option. Raddysh will be a free agent this coming summer, while Crozier is out until at least the playoffs after undergoing core muscle surgery. Pagnotta's thoughts that BriseBois will attack the right side of the blue line make sense.

Who are some options the Bolts could consider?

Lightning look to return to Stanley Cup Final for first time since 2022

One option that Erickson discussed is the New York Rangers' Braden Schneider. The 24-year-old is a pending restricted free agent, so if a deal doesn't work out, then the Lightning could let him leave in the summer. However, if Schneider can focus on a more offensive-oriented role on the third pairing, it's easy to see how he could fit in with the Bolts.

There are some more expensive veterans on the market, like the New Jersey Devils' Dougie Hamilton, yet the Lightning might not have the cap room to make a deal like that work. BriseBois will certainly look for cheaper and younger upgrades, if possible. In any case, the GM won't rest until he feels like the Bolts have a Stanley Cup-winning roster.