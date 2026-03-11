With Zach Ertz becoming a free agent, it appears the Washington Commanders are going in a new direction with the tight end position. On Wednesday, the front office made a big addition by signing former Tennessee Titans star Chig Okonkwo.

Reports indicate that Okonkwo is signing a three-year contract with the Commanders, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The finances of the deal are not yet known. But it appears the 26-year-old tight end is set up to be the club's new starter.

“Gettin' Chiggy with it: The Commanders have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with TE Chig Okonkwo, per The Insiders. The deal for the former Titans [TE] was confirmed by his agents Jason Chayut and Jared Fox.”

Okonkwo has played for the Titans for the past four seasons after being drafted by the franchise in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. After beginning his career as a backup, he quickly emerged as a starter by the second season of his career.

Although he never put up superstar-like numbers in Tennessee, Chig Okonkwo proved to be a reliable option no matter who played quarterback for the Titans. He joins the Commanders after recording career highs in receptions (56) and yards (560) while also totaling two touchdowns in the 2025-26 season.

It appears Washington has a new starting tight end. However, there is still a chance Ertz re-signs with the organization this offseason. The 35-year-old veteran has been a reliable option for the club over the past two seasons. Bringing him back could make for a strong, tight end room for quarterback Jayden Daniels to work with. But that may be thwarted with Brandon Aiyuk rumors swirling around the Commanders.