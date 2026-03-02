It's been exactly 28 days since the last edition of ClutchPoints' NHL Power Rankings, and after an electric Winter Olympics that saw Jack Hughes and the United States defeat Canada to win gold for the first time in 46 years, it's time to lock in for the stretch run. The National Hockey League trade deadline is four days away — give or take a couple hours — but there have already been some notable moves ahead of the March 6 cutoff.

With a roster freeze in effect for most of the month of February, only one blockbuster was completed before the Olympics, with Artemi Panarin getting shipped from the New York Rangers to the Los Angeles Kings. Since the freeze, we've seen Samuel Girard and Brett Kulak swap teams, but that's been the only notable transaction.

It's a little different than last season, when Mikko Rantanen had already gone from the Colorado Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes, while JT Miller, Mikael Granlund, Ryan Lindgren, Seth Jones and Gustav Nyquist — among others — had all gotten a change of scenery. This time around, there are still a ton of big names who are waiting to be dealt between now and Friday. If you don't believe me, just take a look at the featured image for the latest edition of our NHL Power Rankings.

It's expected that deadline day will still be frantic in 2026. Probably not as wild as 2022, when 32 trades were made involving 52 players and 26 draft picks. Or 2020, when the same amount of deals were agreed to, including 55 players and 22 picks. But it's not impossible that we could see similar numbers this time around; there are still quite a few intriguing names on the block.

We've studied the trade boards for months, and it's time for GMs across the league to turn phone calls into trade calls over the next 96 hours. As we keep on learning deadline day after deadline day, (almost) no one is safe at this time of year, whether you're on a Stanley Cup contender or a bottom-feeder. And Friday figures to be another memorable one in the hockey world.

But with four sleeps to go until the big day, let's first get caught up on the latest edition of CP's PR's. As always, thanks for reading, and let's hope that none of your favorite players are traded this week.

Previous 2025-26 NHL Power Rankings: Week 18 | Week 17 | Week 16 | Week 15 | Week 14 | Week 13 | Week 12 | Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1

1. Carolina Hurricanes (+2)

The Hurricanes have hung around the top of the NHL Power Rankings leaderboard for basically the entire season, and in Week 19, it's finally their turn at the top. Carolina has looked unbeatable on both sides of the Olympic break, winning five games in a row and opening up a 12-game point streak dating back to Jan. 16. With that, they've leapfrogged the Lightning and taken over top spot in the Eastern Conference. Brandon Bussi is looking like the second coming of Cam Ward between the pipes, while the defensive side of the puck is just terrific, led by Jaccob Slavin, who was phenomenal for Team USA. And the top line of Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Seth Jarvis probably won't be getting split up again. Everything about this roster screams Stanley Cup frontrunner, and it'll be intriguing to see if GM Eric Tulsky makes the group even better before Friday.

2. Colorado Avalanche (no change)

After a bit of a lull leading into the Olympics, the Avalanche look to be back on track, having won two of three games since NHL play resumed. But that pace is going to need to improve if Colorado hopes to hold off Minnesota and Dallas, two clubs who are hot on the trail in the elite Central Division. Nathan MacKinnon is probably still wondering what if after missing an empty net in the gold medal game, and the only thing that will help him sleep at night is a second Stanley Cup. The Avs are still the Western Conference's best team at 39-10-9, but they've shown over the last month that they aren't unbeatable. The big body that is Brett Kulak is should be a strong addition to the D-core, although losing a longtime player in Sam Girard is disappointing. Could a reunion with Nazem Kadri be in the cards between now and the deadline? He could be the perfect addition as this group chases a second ring in five years.

3. Tampa Bay Lightning (-2)

The Lightning were the hottest team in the league heading into the Olympic break, but after suffering back-to-back regulation defeats after the pause, they're losing two spots in the NHL Power Rankings. Saturday's 6-2 shellacking at the hands of the Sabres probably says more about Buffalo than it does about Tampa Bay, but regardless, it's a slight blip for one of the East's elite. Now 38-16-4, the Bolts have given up top spot in the conference to the Hurricanes, and are only four points away from losing their Atlantic Division-leading status, but there's no need for concern just yet. With 24 games to go in the regular season, they could be getting even better before Friday.

Tyler Seguin's season is over, which is disappointing for both player and club. The silver lining is that the Stars have an extra $9.85 million to work with ahead of the deadline, and there are few GMs who love making moves more than Jim Nill. He reportedly has quite a few irons in the fire ahead of Friday, and Dallas is already on an absolute tear, having won eight games in a row. They're now just six points back of the Avalanche for the Central Division lead, and that is a very manageable gap to close with 23 games left. They'll begin the week with a back-to-back against the Canucks on Monday and Flames on Tuesday, and despite both contests being on the road, they very well could have a 10-game heater under their belt come Wednesday morning.

We've been taking the Sabres very seriously for quite a while now, but if you haven't, now is the time. Buffalo has won all three of their games after the Olympic break, scoring 11 goals and giving up just five. The defensive side of the puck has been terrific, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Alex Lyon are looking like one of the NHL's best tandems. Beating a team like Tampa Bay 6-2 just proves that this team is legit, and in his first couple of months on the job, it is time for GM Jarmo Kekalainen to swing for the fences. The Sabres are looking like a force, with gold medalist Tage Thompson at the forefront. This is the best roster this franchise has had in a long, long time, and if and when playoff hockey returns to Western New York, you aren't going to be able to hear yourself think inside the KeyBank Center.

6. Minnesota Wild (-2)

What a whirlwind of a couple of weeks it has been for Quinn Hughes, who was arguably USA's best player en route to the gold medal. After leading the team in scoring and potting the OT winner against Sweden in the quarterfinals, he'll now look to bring a first Stanley Cup championship to the State of Hockey. But first, the beloved American is making appearances on SNL and Jimmy Fallon. For Minnesota, it's been a tough return to play, as they've lost two games in a row after beating the NHL-best Avalanche. They're still just a point back of the Stars and seven behind the Avs, although both squads have multiple games in hand. Still, the absolute worst this team can finish is third in the Central Division, and GM Bill Guerin is trying hard to bring another star to Saint Paul.

Fans in Pittsburgh were thrilled to see Team USA bring the gold back to America, but losing captain Sidney Crosby for at least four weeks made it a bitter pill to swallow. You can't give enough credit to this team, who, without one of the greatest players in NHL history, have picked up five of a possible six points. Arturs Silovs has been dialed in between the pipes, while adding Sam Girard to the blue line is a great addition by GM Kyle Dubas ahead of the deadline. Now 31-15-13 and second in the Metropolitan Division, it's looking like playoff hockey will be returning to Pennsylvania. And it's going to be hard to cheer against Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang when it does.

8. Montreal Canadiens (no change)

The Canadiens have picked up three of a possible four points since the Olympic break, and with 23 games left, they find themselves 33-17-9 and third place in the Atlantic Division. They're just five points back of the first-place Lightning, and have a very reasonable schedule the rest of the way. Adding a player like the Blues' Jordan Kyrou would take them to the next level, although it's hard to gauge exactly what the front office is thinking ahead of the deadline. By all accounts, this looks like a legitimate postseason contender, and they won't be satisfied with just getting in this time around.

It's been a terrific season overall for a Red Wings team that is desperate to break a long postseason drought, but things have been shaky as of late. Detroit has lost five of seven, and that has them tumbling in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 19. They're just six points out of the Atlantic Division lead, but also five points away from being out of a playoff spot altogether. Such is the nature of the Eastern Conference in 2025-26. Still a lot of work to be done, and expect Steve Yzerman to be one of the more active general managers ahead of Friday's deadline.

10. New York Islanders (+4)

What more can you say about Matthew Schaefer? The 18-year-old became the fourth teenager in NHL history to score 20 goals, and he's leading an Islanders team that has won five games in a row and eight of 10. He looks to be a lock to win the Calder Trophy, and he's completely transformed the trajectory of this franchise. New York is looking well-positioned to get back into the dance, and they're currently tied for second in the Metro with the surging Penguins. The next four tilts are going to be key, a four-game road trip that takes them through Anaheim, LA, San Jose and St. Louis. By the end of the trip, another effective player or two should be added to this roster.

11. Boston Bruins (-1)

After selling hard at last year's trade deadline — including shipping Brad Marchand to the Panthers — the Bruins are set up well to be buyers this time around. Boston is 33-21-5 and occupying the second wildcard berth in the Eastern Conference, although there are various teams hot on the trail. Still, the roster has probably done enough to convince management to add another piece or two. Whether that comes to fruition or not is yet to be seen, but this club is going to hang around right until the middle of April. They'll need to be better than they have been as of late, being on the wrong side of three of their last four games.

The fact the Panthers are still in the top-12 in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 19 is hard to believe; the back-to-back defending champions are still getting the benefit of the doubt despite being 21st in league standings. Florida has lost seven of nine, and GM Bill Zito is going to have some extremely difficult decisions to make ahead of the deadline with his team eight points out of a playoff spot. Dmitry Kulikov is back on the blue line, and Seth Jones will be joining him soon. It's now up to the team to turn things around over their last 22 games. They'll probably need to win at least 16 of them to get into the playoffs, which seems incredibly unlikely, but we know what this roster is capable of. Friday is going to be a very interesting day in Sunrise.

13. Anaheim Ducks (+5)

Welcome to the 1,000 win club, Joel Quenneville. The 67-year-old is just the second head coach in NHL history to achieve the feat, joining legend Scotty Bowman. It's an incredible feat for the three-time Stanley Cup champion, who has the Ducks in a playoff spot in his first year behind their bench. Anaheim is surging, having won five games in a row and 12 of 14 since Jan. 13. They're currently just a point back of Vegas for top spot in the Pacific, and considering both they and Edmonton's struggles, there's a path to the team winning the division in 2025-26. That says a ton about Quenneville despite the controversy that's embroiled him dating back to the 2010 Hawks team. Now 33-23-3, we are watching the California franchise exit the rebuild in a big way, in real time.

14. Utah Mammoth (+1)

After a decent but overall underwhelming first season in Salt Lake City, the Mammoth look like they're ready to treat the fans in Utah to postseason puck for the first time this spring. Led by Karel Vejmelka, who has played every game but one (!) since Jan. 13, Andre Tourigny's group is looking like a true playoff contender. It continues to be the Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz show offensively, and the former is a gold medalist. The problem is that, despite being in the top wildcard berth in the Western Conference, there's almost no chance they'll be able to catch the three-headed monster that is the Avalanche, Stars and Wild. That means a wildcard spot is the best they're going to do. But just getting into the dance would be a huge win, and that's no guarantee with 22 games left. If there was ever a time for GM Bill Armstrong and the front office to make a splash, it's right now.

15. Washington Capitals (+1)

The Capitals are nowhere near as potent as they were in Alex Ovechkin's record-breaking season in 2024-25, but they're on the verge of a playoff spot after winning six of eight games. John Carlson continues to rehab from an injury, and Washington needs him badly down the stretch. But it's been mostly all good in the nation's capital, and now just two points back of the Bruins for the final wildcard berth in the Eastern Conference, the postseason percentage is improving with every victory. The Caps have a very reasonable schedule down the stretch, and considering the experience on this roster, it wouldn't be at all shocking to see them go on a little bit of a run in March. That'll be especially true if they add another effective player before Friday.

16. Vegas Golden Knights (-4)

The Golden Knights returned from the Olympics on a high note, beating the Kings 6-4 despite missing five of their best players. But with them back in the lineup, they lost back-to-back games to end Week 18. Make it make sense. To make matters worse, captain Mark Stone was injured in a brutal 5-0 loss to the Penguins on Sunday. It looks like they dodged a bullet, as he's being labelled day-to-day, but he has struggled mightily to stay healthy throughout his tenure in Las Vegas. This is still the top team in the Pacific Division, but boy have they been streaky in 2025-26. Expect GM Kelly McCrimmon, who is always in the thick of things, to add another piece after acquiring Rasmus Andersson earlier this season.

17. San Jose Sharks (no change)

The Sharks are oh-so-close to coming out of the rebuild, and Macklin Celebrini just proved he's a superstar on the world stage. He's going to be one of the best players in the NHL for a long, long time, and he should be considered a legitimate Hart Trophy candidate. After losing five games in a row, San Jose has won back-to-back contests, and they're right in the thick of the wildcard race, currently just three points back. It's a very difficult position for GM Mike Grier to be in, and he might be forced to flip Kiefer Sherwood after giving up precious draft capital for the former Canuck, who doesn't yet have a new contract. The Sharks have three more home games before embarking on a five-game road trip, and every single one of those tilts are going to be crucial.

18. Edmonton Oilers (-5)

Article Continues Below

What was Stan Bowman thinking trading for Tristan Jarry? Did he forget that the veteran goaltender isn't far removed from an American Hockey League conditioning stint? He's been one of the league's worst netminders since being traded for Stuart Skinner, and a tandem of him and Connor Ingram is just not it. Will the front office try to add another goalie ahead of the deadline? It's hard to say, but Andrew Mangiapane has likely played his last game for the Oilers after being waived. As it is, Edmonton is struggling mightily, having lost five of six games, all in regulation. They're on the verge of falling out of a playoff spot altogether, and what a world it would be if both the Oilers and Panthers failed to advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring. In other news, Evan Bouchard has been absolutely terrific this year with 69 points in 61 games — that's tops among all NHL defensemen. He's also a plus-13. Can we still argue that the potential Norris Trophy finalist shouldn't have made Team Canada without sounding ridiculous? Probably not.

19. Ottawa Senators (+1)

Brady Tkachuk is an American gold medalist, but he's going to have to re-adjust to life as the captain of a Canadian franchise, like Auston Matthews will (more on that shortly). The Senators have been much better after a brutal month of January, having won six of eight games. Ottawa still has a realistic path to the playoffs, although the Atlantic Division is a gauntlet and they're still five points out. GM Steve Staios is looking to make the roster better ahead of the deadline, but we'll believe it when we see it. The Sens will look to keep the good times rolling over their next four games, which are all on the road against the Oilers, Flames, Kraken and Canucks, in that order.

20. Columbus Blue Jackets (-1)

Americans across the nation are going to remember Jack Hughes for the goal he scored in the Olympics, but Blue Jackets fans don't want you to forget the incredible effort Zach Werenski put forth to make it happen. He stole the puck from Nathan MacKinnon before setting up Hughes for the Grade A chance. Columbus is going to go as far as the superstar defenseman takes them, and they were one of the hottest teams in the NHL before the break, with 11 wins in 12 games after making a coaching change. It's been a less-than-ideal return, as the Jackets have lost both their games since play resumed. They'll look to get back on track — and start decreasing the six points needed to get back into a playoff spot — on Monday night against the lowly Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

21. Seattle Kraken (no change)

The Kraken are standing pat in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 19 after losing two of three games directly following the Olympic pause. Despite that, they're holding onto a Western Conference playoff spot, with a three-point cushion on the Sharks, Predators and Kings in the wildcard race. It goes without saying that every single game down the stretch is going to be crucial, and there's probably not a team in the league that needs a superstar more than Seattle. There are a lot of good players on this roster, and no great ones. Is it time for the front office to make a legitimate splash at the deadline? Probably not, but there is a path to this club making the playoffs for the second time in franchise history in 2026.

22. Philadelphia Flyers (+2)

Right when we thought the Flyers were preparing to roll over, they've instead won three of five games, and picked up a point in four of them. There's still a long way to go, but the magic number for a playoff spot is down to just six. Travis Sanheim was solid for Canada at the Olympics and will need to continue that play down the stretch, while Dan Vladar — who has been excellent in February — will need to steal some games. Philadelphia is right in the murky middle, so it's hard to determine what the trade deadline strategy will be. But the dream is still alive, and after beating the Rangers and Bruins to end last week, they'll look to keep the momentum going in Toronto on Monday night.

23. New Jersey Devils (-1)

Jack Hughes will live forever in the annals of American history after scoring the goal to give USA a first gold medal in men's hockey since the Miracle on Ice in Lake Placid in 1980. But his Devils are still struggling mightily, having lost five in a row in regulation before finally righting the ship against the lowly Blues on Saturday. This campaign is all but a wrap for New Jersey, and the big name to watch is Dougie Hamilton, who was healthy scratched earlier this year but has been one of the team's better players since. This is not at all how people thought things would go in Newark in 2025-26, but this is where we are. Eleven points out of a playoff spot is a nearly insurmountable hill to climb with just 22 games left.

24. Nashville Predators (+1)

Steven Stamkos made it clear that he has no plans to waive his no-movement clause, and considering only Connor McDavid has more goals than him over the last three months, he's earned the right to stick around in Smashville. The Predators are also still hanging around, currently three points back of the final wildcard berth in the Western Conference. It's a tough spot for GM Barry Trotz to be in, especially as he plans to step down after this season. There are a couple of other key trade chips on this roster besides Stammer, headlined by Ryan O'Reilly, Michael Bunting and Jonathan Marchessault. Will that trio get to stick around to try to get the Preds back into playoff positioning? We're very curious to see.

25. Toronto Maple Leafs (-2)

What a disaster this season has become for the Maple Leafs. We won't get into the Auston Matthews White House nonsense, but really, is there a worse group of media in all of the National Hockey League? In all of professional sports? Probably not. It's time for Toronto to waive the white flag on the campaign, and truly, the captain deserves so much better. A lot of people in the city seem to forget that he's American. But that's enough about that. The Leafs are 27-24-9 and dead last in the Atlantic Division, and it would take a miracle to get them back into the dance. After losing all three of their games after the Olympic break in regulation, it truly is desperation time for Craig Berube's group. Don't be surprised if, for the first time in a decade, the Leafs are selling at the deadline.

26. Winnipeg Jets (+1)

Connor Hellebuyck is an American hero after making 41 saves in USA's 2-1 overtime win over Canada in the gold medal game — and he will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his part in the historic victory. It must have been a rude awakening going from a blue line as potent as USA's to the Jets' D-core, which is missing Josh Morrissey and Neal Pionk. Last season's President's Trophy winners look to be all but out of the playoff race after losing four of five games and dropping to nine points outside a playoff berth. Just an extremely disappointing campaign all around in Winnipeg, and it wouldn't be surprising if Luke Schenn, Gustav Nyquist and Logan Stanley are all on the move before Friday.

27. Los Angeles Kings (-1)

It's hard to believe that, just three games after bringing a player of Panarin's caliber to California, the Kings fired their coach. It really is hard to believe. But that's the reality for a team that is still flailing, having lost six of eight games, and two of three with the Russian superstar in the fold. Los Angeles needs to look in the mirror, and although moving on from Jim Hiller was probably necessary, there are some deep flaws on this roster. If Panarin can't play like he did in New York, they simply might not be able to overcome Kevin Fiala's season-ending Olympics injury. They're only three points out of a wildcard berth, and the next few tilts are going to be critical. On the bright side, Anze Kopitar will play his 1,500th game on home ice on Thursday against the Islanders; he'll be just the 25th player to reach the milestone, and only the fifth European-born player. The greatest Slovenian player of all time (and future Hall of Famer) has two Stanley Cups, two Selke Trophies and over 1,300 points to his name.

28. Chicago Blackhawks (+1)

The dream is over for the Blackhawks in 2025-26, as they fell below .500 in the middle of December and still haven't recovered. Losing eight of 10 games is the nail in the coffin, and although Connor Bedard's injury played a role, it's clear Chicago is still not quite ready to come out of the rebuild. The Hawks have a few key trade chips, led by veteran blueliner Connor Murphy (who is reportedly being traded to the Oilers), but also featuring forwards Jason Dickinson, Ilya Mikheyev, and, potentially, heart and soul captain Nick Foligno. That last one is an intriguing storyline ahead of the team's last game before the deadline, a visit to Winnipeg to play the Jets on Tuesday.

29. Calgary Flames (-1)

The Flames have already made one big trade this season, getting a haul in return for longtime defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who is now a Golden Knight. It's expected that Kadri will also be on the move, and the veteran is reportedly very open to a trade to a Stanley Cup contender. He is 35 and has three more years on his deal, which could cause some clubs to hesitate. But we all saw the role he played on the 2022 Avalanche team; he was the perfect 2C en route to his first championship. A Colorado reunion makes sense, although there will be no shortage of suitors for the London, Ontario native. As it stands, Calgary's management is hoping that the roster doesn't string too many wins together over their last 23 games.

30. St. Louis Blues (+1)

Robert Thomas returned to the Blues' lineup after missing 13 games, and he made an immediate impact in an impressive 3-1 victory over the Wild in Minnesota on Sunday. The near career point-per-game player is probably the biggest name on the trade market after Panarin was dealt, but there's no guarantee he gets moved, as the ask for him is reportedly astronomical. The same can't quite be said for guys like Justin Faulk, Jordan Kyrou or captain Brayden Schenn, who very well could be getting shipped out of Missouri. The playoff dream is all but over for St. Louis; they're 12 points back of a wildcard berth and don't have the juice to make up that ground. Could that mean that Stanley Cup champion Jordan Binnington is on the move as well? It would be surprising but not shocking, as Joel Hofer is their goalie of the future.

31. New York Rangers (-1)

The Rangers exited the Olympic break by playing two games past regulation, losing 3-2 in overtime to the Flyers before beating the Penguins by the exact same score in a shootout two days later. The big question surrounding New York is where Vincent Trocheck ends up, as, by all accounts, he'll be the next player getting shipped out. The veteran reportedly wants to stay in the Eastern Conference, and that can't be great news for the Wild or Avalanche, who would both love to acquire the gold medalist. Adam Fox's comments about his future on Broadway can't be encouraging, either, as it doesn't seem like he's all that interested in sticking around for a retool. It'll be an interesting summer in the Big Apple, but with 23 games left, there's still hockey to be played, as meaningless as it is.

32. Vancouver Canucks (no change)

With just two wins in the great year of 2026, we only have two questions surrounding the Canucks: which players WON'T be traded, and can they finally get a No. 1 overall pick? Regarding the former, there might not be a team with more trade chips than Vancouver. Tyler Myers has already reportedly been asked to waive his no-movement clause for a deal with the Red Wings, while clubs have inquired about Evander Kane, Jake DeBrusk, Conor Garland, Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Teddy Blueger, and the list goes on. There's nothing more important to this franchise than getting draft capital for the future, and expect at least a couple of those players to be moved between now and Friday. Regarding the latter, the Canucks are a full 10 points behind the 31st-place Blues and Rangers, so if there was ever a year for them to get to draft either Gavin McKenna or Ivar Stenberg, it's this year.