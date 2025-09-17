It isn't the first time that Jack Eichel's contract extension talks will be front and center, which is why he and the Vegas Golden Knights shouldn't worry about it getting done. After everything Eichel has been through with the organization, the only question now, according to Pierre Lebrun via The Athletic, is how much the Golden Knights are willing to give him.

“You can only control so much, right?” Eichel told reporters at the NHL Media Tour last week. “And that's sort of been my mindset. … I focus on preparing for the season, getting my mind and body in the best place to be successful and help our hockey team. That's more so my focus. I think anything else just takes care of itself when you do your job well.”

The Golden Knights should have no concerns about whether Eichel will do his job well. While he wasn't the offensive producer many expected him to be early in his career due to injuries and a poor fit with the Buffalo Sabres, Eichel recorded a career-high with 94 points in 77 games last season. It was a great sign for him to become more dynamic offensively and also play in most of the team's games.

Article Continues Below

Eichel was also the difference-maker when the Golden Knights broke through and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. If you ask general manager Kelly McCrimmon, who also spoke with Lebrun at the GM Meetings earlier this month, an Eichel extension is his primary concern.

“That's a priority,” McCrimmon said. “He's been a great player for our organization. I think our organization has been great for him. So lots of interest obviously, I think from both sides, to make something work.”

The best could be yet to come for Eichel. He likely gains the services of an elite playmaker on his line this season with the arrival of Mitch Marner. If Marner can elevate him the way he elevated Auston Matthews, the Golden Knights might want to get the extension done before the asking price goes way up.