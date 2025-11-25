The Baltimore Ravens are facing the Cincinnati Bengals on Thanksgiving night in a massive AFC North matchup. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed the walk-through on Monday with a toe injury. It marks the third straight week he has missed the first practice of the week with a different lower-body injury. He was asked about the injury issues and gave a cryptic response, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

“You know, I don't think about that. We win, so that's what it's all about. I can't control an injury, things like that happening. Unfortunately, it's been happening for a long time, I believe. But we're winning, so that's all I'm going to focus on.”

Jackson was then asked if the injuries were a compilation of ailments from his season. “I'm feeling better in some areas,” Jackson said through a smile.

The Ravens have not been dominant on offense since getting Jackson back from a hamstring injury. He has gone two games without a passing touchdown for the first time since 2019, which has crushed the offense and fantasy managers. The Bengals' defense has been dreadful for much of this season, so this could be a bounce-back spot for him.

The Ravens are on a five-game winning streak despite all of their offensive issues. That has brought them into a tie at the top of the AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers. If Jackson can get healthier as the season goes on, the team can steal the division from the Steelers after a 1-5 start. But that is unlikely, especially with the colder weather blowing in.

The Ravens and Steelers are ending the Thanksgiving slate in Baltimore with a massive AFC North matchup. If Cincinnati wins, Joe Burrow could lead them to a chaotic run down the stretch. Baltimore winning would put all of the pressure on the Steelers in the playoff race.