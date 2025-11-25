After their improbable comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys are now on a two-game win streak. As they look to make it three against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, George Pickens appears ready to join his teammates.

Pickens was limited in practice on Tuesday after being a DNP on Monday, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. The receiver is battling through knee/calf injuries.

The Cowboys technically didn't hold a practice on Monday, meaning Pickens' unavailability was just a projection. The fact he is back on the field, even in limited capacity, is a good sign for his chances of playing on Thanksgiving. Dallas knows their chances of taking down Kansas City become much greater with Pickens on the field.

Article Continues Below

In his Cowboys debut, the receiver has set new career-highs in receptions (67) and touchdowns (eight) Furthermore, his 1,054 receiving yards are only 86 yards away from his career-best of 1,140.

If Pickens continues playing how he has into Week 13, he is on pace to break that career-high as soon as possible. He has been on a tear during the Cowboys' two-game winning streak, catching 18 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. Pickens put up nearly identical stat lines with nine catchers, at least 144 yards and a score both weeks.

With the receiver set to be a free agent, the Cowboys will have a serious decision to make. But for now, Dallas is focused on Week 13. For as impressive as their win over the Eagles was, they are still 5-5-1 on the season. If Pickens is able to continue practicing throughout the week, he should be on the field for their Chiefs battle.