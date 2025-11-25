The North Dakota State football program has been the premier FCS program for years, and they do nothing but dominate that level. They consistently win FCS championships, and that has led to their head coaches getting looks at the FBS level. Current Bison head coach Tim Polasek was a candidate at Oregon State after Trent Bray was fired, before it was announced that he had signed a new deal with the Bison.

ESPN college football senior writer and insider, Pete Thamel, was the first to report on Polasek's new deal. The deal has him signed with the Bison through the 2033 season. It also includes a raise for him, a larger pool for his assistants, and additional resources for the program.

Thamel posted on X: “Sources: North Dakota State head coach Tim Polasek has agreed in principle to a new seven-year contract, which will bring him through the 2033 season. The new deal includes a significant raise, additional staff money, and more program resources.”

North Dakota State is 12-0 this year, won its record 10th Football Championship Subdivision title in 2024 in Polasek's first year, and is the No. 1 overall seed in the current FCS Playoffs.

Polasek was an assistant for the Bison's first two titles in Frisco at the end of the 2011 and 2012 seasons under Craig Bohl. He actually coached under Bohl at Wyoming in 2021 as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, but after Matt Entz left North Dakota State, he returned to the Bison as their head coach.

The Bison announced the extension with a significant statement from their athletic director, Matt Larsen, and expressed his excitement about keeping Polasek in Fargo, North Dakota.

“After several productive conversations with Coach Polasek, we have affirmed our commitment to both him and the long-term success of NDSU football. Tim has agreed in principle to a contract extension and will remain head coach of the Bison. Coach Polasek’s impact on the football program over 12 seasons, and especially the past two seasons as our head coach, has been remarkable. I am happy he and Jill are staying home at NDSU as we focus our energy on the upcoming FCS playoffs.” wrote Director of Athletics Matt Larsen.

The Bison consistently churn out talent that has gone on to have significant careers either at the FBS level or getting drafted high in the NFL Draft. The most recent example of that was when the San Francisco 49ers drafted Trey Lance as a top-five pick. Polasek offers program stability at the head coach position, allowing them to continue attracting high-level talent at the FCS level. It also forces Oregon State to keep looking for options for its next head coach.