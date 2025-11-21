The 2025 Kansas City Chiefs have struggled to find their usual consistency this year. They need all hands on deck this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts because if they lose, then they have a real chance of missing the postseason altogether, but a win would save their season. Head Coach Andy Reid said that everyone practiced on Friday, but he ruled out Isiah Pacheco for Sunday's game.

At Friday's media availability, Andy Reid ruled Isiah Pacheco out of playing against the Colts on Sunday, despite everyone practicing for Kansas City. Reid did make sure to say that Pacheco did not suffer a setback and that he's recovering well. That could be a hint that he will be ready to play against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

“It wasn’t a setback,” Reid said. “We were just kind of seeing where he was at, trying to give him some work. He did some scout team stuff, and, you know, running around. We just… it was literally just to see where he was at. And I think, I think he’s coming out pretty good right now. So, that’s a plus.”

The fact that Pacheco is out is still a blow to a Chiefs offense that needs more consistency in the run game. Kareem Hunt has taken the majority of snaps over the last two games, and he has been okay at best, but has struggled.

Article Continues Below

It is also worth noting that the Chiefs have not used rookie running back Brashard Smith or veteran Elijah Mitchell all that much. Hunt has taken most of the carries, but that will split up whenever Pacheco comes back.

It is worth noting that the Colts are allowing 92.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks in the top five in the NFL. If Pacheco were available, he could keep the Colts' defense honest, but now they are at a greater disadvantage in a game they have to have for their postseason hopes.

On offense, the Chiefs are also dealing with injuries to Xavier Worthy and Kingsley Suamataia, both listed as questionable with ankle and concussion injuries.

In a do-or-die regular-season game, the Chiefs are going to go all in on this game against the Colts. They can win without Pacheco, but with him, they would be much better.