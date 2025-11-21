The Washington Capitals just enjoyed an 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Thursday night. In the process, Alex Ovechkin scored four points, giving Ovi eight points in the last four games. The game also saw The Great Eight pass Joe Sakic to move into the top-10 on the NHL all-time scoring list.

“I just try to do my job and try to enjoy the moment and enjoy the time,” Ovechkin told reporters after the game.

Ovechkin scored just one minute into the contest against the Habs, and then assisted Ethen Frank on a power play goal in the second period. The assist gave Ovi the 1,641st point of his NHL career, which tied him with Joe Sakic for 10th all-time. He scored again in the third period, to move him into 10th place solo. Ovi then added an empty net goal to put him two points over Sakic on the all-time list.

The 40-year-old Ovechkin now has 20 points on the year. He has found the back of the net 10 times while adding 10 assists — in just 21 games. He continues to produce at an advanced age for a professional athlete.

Article Continues Below

“After everything he's done we're still amazed at what he can do, and I'm sure he's not close to slowing down,” Frank said after the game.

He is doing more than just putting up points. According to ESPN Research, Ovechkin is the second player to score six goals in four games at the age of 40 or older.

The Capitals are now 11-8-2 on the season, and tied for fourth in the Metropolitan Division after winning three games in a row. They hit the ice again on Saturday night, hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning at Capital One Arena. Puck is set to drop just past 7:00 p.m. ET.