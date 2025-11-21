While most broadcasters announce they're going to retire a year or less before making it official, ESPN announcer Richard Jefferson is putting in his five-year notice. Jefferson is never afraid to deliver a hot take, especially ones that come from experience as a former NBA player.

As a father with two boys, both of whom will be entering their teenage years within the next five years, Jefferson revealed why he'll be hanging up his microphone and headsets by 2030, he said, per ESPN's Road Trippin.

“That is why I am retiring from broadcasting at 50. That is why, listen everybody, I will be done with all of this at 50,” Jefferson said. “My boys will be 13 and 15. I would’ve done this for 10 years. So I have five more years. I’m 45. So announcing my five year retirement right now for this specific reason. Because I am so obsessed with my two boys. So at that age, I want to be able to be there for all their high school games and all that stuff.

“I’m not missing Christmases. I’m not doing that stuff anymore. So I’m formally announcing my retirement at the age of 50.”

Richard Jefferson, who works for ESPN/ABC covering NBA games, says when his two sons get to the age of 13 and 15, he will retire to be there for them in their athletic careers.

Richard Jefferson's honest take on playing with LeBron James

Former NBA forward Richard Jefferson won a championship alongside LeBron James with the Cavs in 2016. However, Jefferson revealed why playing next to James wasn't always fun, he explained, on Road Trippin.

“Playing with LeBron sucks because you’re trying to win a championship. He’s one of the most competitive human beings in the history of American sports,” Jefferson said.

He continued by explaining how James' discipline and preparation elevate expectations across the roster.

“Does it suck when you’re showing up and he’s already been practicing for four hours and you’re like, oh s**t… when he’s watching film, and you mess up a play, and he’s like, motherf***er, what’re you doing? And it’s like, yeah, those are the cons.”

The next NBA on ESPN broadcast is scheduled for the Timberwolves and the Thunder game on Tuesday.