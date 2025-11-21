After being eliminated in the MLB Playoffs in the ALDS by the Seattle Mariners, the Detroit Tigers are aiming to improve the roster for next season. The front office has plenty of decisions to make to adjust the roster. On Friday, the club made an under-the-radar signing with one of its veteran outfielders.

Reports indicate that Matt Vierling, who is 29 years old, is returning to Detroit on a one-year, $3.255 million contract, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post. Vierling is set to play in his sixth career season, and the 2026 campaign will be his fourth with the Tigers.

“Matt Vierling, Tigers agree at $3.255 [million].”

The veteran outfielder played 31 games with the Tigers last season after dealing with multiple injuries that kept him off the field. Vierling ended the season with a .239 batting average and .310 OBP while recording 21 hits, one home run, and 11 RBIs through 88 at-bats.

If he can remain healthy in 2026, then the Tigers should have some consistency in the outfield. Matt Vierling is more than likely going to serve as a solid bench option, as Riley Greene, Parker Meadows, and Kerry Carpenter are deemed the starters in the outfield. That is assuming the front office doesn't add a player who is deemed an upgrade for one of those three positions this offseason.

Rumors have suggested the Tigers could trade starting pitcher Tarik Skubal. That would be an incredibly bold decision, considering Skubal is viewed as one of the elite pitchers in baseball. Nothing is set in stone right now, but if a deal were to be reached, Detroit would likely receive a massive haul.