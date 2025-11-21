The Arizona Diamondbacks are entering a peculiar offseason after a regular season marred by injury. But before making any serious decisions, the Diamondbacks made sure their catching depth was in place.

Arizona has signed James McCann to a one-year contract, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. He will make $2.75 million with a potential $500,000 available in incentives, via Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.

McCann appeared in 42 games for the Diamondbacks in 2025, hitting .260 with five home runs and 17 RBIs. When he makes his first appearance the catcher will be playing in his 13th major league season. Over his first 12 years, McCann has hit .242 with 97 home runs, 390 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

In Arizona, McCann will be playing behind Gabriel Moreno. The starting catcher hit .285 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs. He also won a Gold Glove in 2023. Under team control through 2029, he is slated to lead the Diamondbacks at the position for the foreseeable future.

While McCann's signing will fly under the radar in the greater context of Arizona's season, it takes a necessary out of the way early. The Diamondbacks are no longer concerned about who their backup catcher will be barring injury.

The same can't be said for the future of Ketel Marte. Or how injuries to players such as Lourdes Gurriel, Corbin Burnes and Justin Martinez will affect the 2026 campaign. Winning in the NL West is hard enough. The Diamondbacks now need to decide how to move forward as an organization. At the very least, McCann will be along for the ride whichever way they proceed.