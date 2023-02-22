After months of speculation, a very big-time debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, and a universally lauded debut match for New Japan Pro Wrestling against KAIRI at Battle in the Valley, Mercedes Moné is the new and second-ever IWGP Women’s Champion.

Arguably the hottest name in the wrestling world right now, with even male wrestlers like “Speedball” Mike Bailey looking to test their mettle against “The Boss,” Moné has folks from all over the world gunning for her strap, but who would she like to wrestle next? Fortunately, Moné had a conversation with Scott Fishman of TVInsider on that very topic and let it be known that she does have an in-ring foe she wouldn’t mind working a match against.

“The thing is I’m a free agent,” Moné said via Fightful. “It doesn’t matter with New Japan. I can go anywhere. I can go to New Japan, IMPACT, Mexico, Germany, Europe. The potential matchups are endless. The same for New Japan. I know they have partnerships with CMLL, IMPACT, AEW. To be a fan and watch all these matchups from all parts of the world is amazing. I know there is a little woman in IMPACT I would love to face one day, Mickie James! We’ll see what is in the stars.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, Mickie James, you say, the current Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion in her fifth reign who is currently on a “Last Rodeo” retirement tour? Could Moné be the professional wrestler who sends her into retirement, or would it make more sense for James to instead pull out a win over the currently undefeated indie star as a sign of respect, despite the fact that the duo have wrestled each other on 89 previous occasions, according to Cagematch? Either way, considering NJPW has working relationships with CMLL, Impact, and AEW, there’s always a chance a match could go down at some point down the line, especially since Scott D’Amore, the head booker of Impact, is very open to the opportunity.

Scott D’Amore wants to get Mercedes Moné and Mickie James in the ring.

After hearing about Moné’s interest in wrestling James now that they are both on the indies, D’Amore was asked about the prospects of getting the duo in the ring in an appearance on Busted Open Radio and let it be known that he has nothing but respect for Moné and her Battle in the Valley opponent KAIRI.

“Got to meet Mercedes, our paths had never crossed,” D’Amore said via Fightful. “Obviously, I’m a huge fan of her and everything she’s done. It was a great opportunity to meet her and chat with her after an unbelievable match with her and KAIRI. I don’t think KAIRI has ever gotten the love and respect she deserves. She’s outstanding. That elbow of hers is among the best in the business and maybe the coolest to watch. Her and Mercedes went out there in front of a packed crowd and put on a world title match that I thought was outstanding. The wrestling was amazing, the emotion was fantastic. Talking to her afterward, Mercedes is obviously a very focused and passionate professional. Her wrestling is top notch, her attitude seemed great.”

Well, that’s all well and good but could D’Amore actually find a way to make it happen, be that in Impact, NJPW, or somewhere else, maybe even Forbidden Door II?

“We have to get you two in a ring somewhere and get this done,” D’Amore said.



Welp, there you go; D’Amore is down to see Moné get in the ring with James, James is all but surely down to wrestle Moné in one of her final professional wrestling matches, and now, it’s just a matter of time before the stars align and the wrestling gods smile down on the two performers and get them in the ring for one final match. Fortunately, because Moné’s contract isn’t exclusive to NJPW and James’ deal isn’t exclusive to Impact, there’s a real opportunity for the two wrestlers to get in the ring together for one promotion or another. Even if the match doesn’t have the same star power as, say, KAIRI-Moné or even some of the other dream matches that are suddenly a possibility, like, Saraya-Moné or even Britt Baker-Moné, watching a new, unleashed Moné work a match against James without having to worry about the restraints presented by WWE could make for a very compelling bout worthy of being right up there with her NJPW debut as one of the best women’s matches of 2023.