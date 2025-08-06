The St. Louis Cardinals have gotten some good news about Nolan Arenado, as he was placed on the 10-day injured list after the trade deadline with a strained right shoulder. As of now, it looks like Arenado will be continuing his recovery a the development complex, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Dispatch.

“Nolan Arenado is headed to Jupiter on Friday to continue his recovery from a shoulder injury there at the Cardinals player development complex. Cardinals next road series is in Miami after the upcoming three-series home stand,” Goold wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Arenado has been battling shoulder discomfort since the beginning of July and tried to deal with the injury without having a stint on the IL.

In July, he posted a .175/.230/.211 slash line, and over his last 12 games, his production dropped down .159/.213/.205.

This is the fourth time in Arenado’s career that he’s been on the injured list, and only the second since he became a member of the Cardinals. The first time he was on IL with the Cardinals was at the end of the 2023 season, when he missed the final two weeks with back soreness.

The hope is that Arenado can return sooner rather than later, as the Cardinals are still trying to push for a Wild Card spot in the playoffs. The Cardinals are currently 57-58 and are in fourth place in the NL Central. They're going to need some help from teams in front of them, but the best thing for them is to focus on what they can control.

The next month will be important for the Cardinals, and it will also be important for Arenado as he tries to get back in game shape. He's a key piece to what the Cardinals are trying to do, especially at this point of the season.