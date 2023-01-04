By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Folks, it’s official: Sasha Banks is no more, as the performer now known as Mercedes Moné officially made her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 just after her old WWE rival Kairi (Sane) successfully defended her IWGP Women’s Title for the first time against Stardom’s Tam Nakano.

Walking down to the ring with a fancy new entrance video, a “money”-filled song, and her traditional blue hair with some firey accents thrown in for good measure, Moné made it into the ring and immediately made an impact, first with her presence, then with… some sort of wrestling move (per Brian Alvarez), and finally on the mic, where she cut a promo that will be gif-ed for a very long time.

“Kairi, aw, congratulations on making history tonight, I also know a thing or two about making history,” Moné said. “I am here in New Japan and Stardom to make some more. Allow me to introduce myself, I’m the standard, the conversation, the blueprint, and the CEO of this women’s division. So Kairi san, enjoy your IWGP Championship while you can, because at Battle in the Valley in San Jose, I’m going to leave you bankrupt, b*tch. And you can bank on Mone’.”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, so there you go – Kairi and Moné are going to be at NJPW Battle in the Valley in February, marking the latter’s first American match outside of WWE… unless, of course, she makes a debut somewhere else, maybe in AEW on January 11th at the Kia Forum in sunny Los Angeles, California.