The New York Mets were swept by the Cleveland Guardians, but they narrowly escaped rock bottom. Gavin Williams carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning for the Guardians, but Juan Soto broke it up. Soto came up with one out in the ninth and smoked a solo homer into deep centerfield.

Williams had issued three walks in the first eight innings, two to Brandon Nimmo and one to Cedric Mullins. After striking out Francisco Lindor to start the inning, Williams left a pitch over the middle for Soto. It was his 117th pitch of the game, and he got it all the way up to 126 before he was removed. A third walk to Nimmo ended Williams' day after 8.2 innings. Hunter Gaddis came in to get the last out.

The Guardians pulled off the sweep and have won seven of their last eight games. Meanwhile, the Mets have lost eight of their last nine to fall 2.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. It was the perfect time for Cleveland to head to Queens, and they got three wins out of it.

According to Jomboy's Talkin' Baseball, the Guardians have not had a no-hitter since 1981, the longest drought in MLB. They have had some great pitchers, including Cy Young winners Corey Kluber and Cliff Lee. But they did not finish off a no-hitter, and no Cleveland pitcher has since Len Barker against the Blue Jays in May of 1981.

Williams has continued a strong start to his career with the Guardians this season. His most recent start was a six-inning shutout bid against the Minnesota Twins on August 1. With suspensions crushing their pitching staff, Cleveland needs all the length it can get from Williams. He has given them that and should continue in his next start. The Guardians continue their road trip against the White Sox this weekend.

