When Mercedes Moné signed on to become the new face of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Women’s division, it felt like only a matter of time before the former WWE Superstar held the IWGP Women’s Championship high over her head in victory.

Sure, KAIRI is one of the best female wrestlers in the world, her title reign thus far has been impressive, and her spot atop the combination NJPW-Stardom division helped to bring some international eyes to “The King of Sports'” product, but even a former Kabuki Warrior has nothing on one of the “Four Horsewoman of the Women’s Revolution.” Every day KAIRI held the belt felt like she should have been paying interest to “The CEO,” and at Battle in the Valley, Moné came to collect in a major way.

Working a match near but not at the top of the card – a point of contention among some fans – Moné and KAIRI turned in a back-and-forth effort for the ages, with DDTs, Bank Statements, and even a Bayley-to-Belly Suplex in a nod to her long-time WWE tag team partner, who was actually in attendance at the show. And the best part? Even KAIRI seemed happy to see Moné secure the victory, likely because the new IWGP Women’s Champion is the sort of big fish who elevates the water for everyone else in the tank.

So what’s next? Well, with a championship now in place, Mercedes Moné will likely be one of the most wanted women in all of pro wrestling, with challengers from all over the world lining up to take a shot at the champ. Buckle up, folks – this is gonna be fun.