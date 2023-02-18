Though many fans of professional wrestling are gearing up to watch Sami Zayn take on Roman Reigns at the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber, there is a second premium event on the books that could be just as entertaining in New Japan Pro Wrestling Battle in the Valley, a show featuring Mercedes Moné in her first indie match in a decade.

Sitting down with Inside The Ropes, Moné detailed how she’s ready to showcase her passion for professional wrestling on a new stage.

“First of all, if I was going to talk about it for the first time, it wouldn’t be with you,” Moné said via Fightful. “When it comes to anything in wrestling, you have to go with your heart, your passion, and your soul. When it comes to me, that’s all I have for the business is my passion and love for this. I love wrestling. Until the day that I die, I’ll have a passion for this. I want to fight for this. I want to create magic for people all over the world to be able to do this. I feel like I have, and I just can’t stop and let that dream die. So for me, I just have to keep on showing the world my love for this, my passion for this, and to show them that women’s wrestling is where it’s at and needs to be at the top and the headline. It needs to be respected and needs to be given the same opportunity, just like the men.”

Is Battle in the Valley going to be the birthplace of the Mercedes Moné-era of NJPW? Only time will tell, but after noting how well her fans have traveled with her to the “King of Sports,” it’s clear people will be watching.