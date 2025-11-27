Returning this Monday night against the New England Patriots will be rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is the future of the New York Giants. Dart has officially cleared concussion protocol, according to the Giants.

Dart didn't start the first few games of the season, but once he became the starter, he took off running and hasn't looked back since. He suffered a concussion against the Chicago Bears in Week 10 and has not played since. Jameis Winston took over under center and almost beat the Detroit Lions last week in a thrilling overtime loss.

Dart returned to practice this week as a full participant, depsite not being officially cleared from protocol at the time. The Giants remain just 2-10, but they have an extremely bright future with Dart as the quarterback. On the season, the rookie has thrown for 1,417 yards and 10 touchdowns. He's thrown only three interceptions with a QBR of 64.7. His rushing touchdowns are eye-opening as he has seven already. Dart is very swifty in the red zone and uses his size and speed to make defenders miss.

He will have a hard time, however, facing a Patriots defense coached by Mike Vrabel. The Pats only allow 301 yards per game, which is 8th in the NFL. Furthermore, their 18.8 points allowed per game is also 8th in the NFL, and the Pats only allow 87.7 rush yards per game, second in the NFL. NE is in the middle of the pack in passing yards allowed, so Dart does have a chance to excel there.

This Monday Night Football contest against the New England Patriots will be one to watch.