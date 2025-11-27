LeBron James is offering rare insight into his relationship with Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick as the team continues one of its strongest starts in recent memory. On the latest episode of Mind the Game, co-hosted with Hall of Famer Steve Nash, James spoke candidly about Redick’s leadership and the tone he sets for a roster thriving through early-season adversity.

A promotional clip shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, ahead of the episode’s Black Friday release showed James breaking down the traits that have fueled Redick’s rapid success on the sidelines.

“You look at JJ’s career as a basketball player all the way from high school — he’s been a winner his whole life,” James said. “He’s been taught the game the right way and it’s been no sugarcoating with the coaches that’s put him in the position that he is in today.”

James compared Redick’s direct communication style to the structure he experienced under Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, noting that accountability and clarity are central to Redick’s approach.

“With JJ, he’s kind of the same way — he’s right to the point,” James said. “This is how we want to play, and if I’m seeing possessions not up to our standard, I’m going to show you my reaction. It’s not to down you — it’s about you understanding what we’re trying to build.”

JJ Redick was taught the game the right way, now he's carrying the torch and not sugarcoating anything. A special Black Friday episode drops tomorrow 11/28 at 6am PT. Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/oeTVmudn8j — Mind the Game (@mindthegamepod) November 27, 2025

JJ Redick’s guidance and LeBron James’ return fuel Lakers’ surge

Article Continues Below

James emphasized that he has always welcomed tough coaching, referencing his formative years under longtime high school coach Keith Dambrot.

Redick has guided the Lakers to a 13–4 start in his second year as head coach, despite early-season injuries, including James’ delayed debut due to a sciatica injury. Under Redick, the Lakers have excelled in protecting late leads; his 57–4 record when ahead entering the fourth quarter is the best in NBA history among coaches with at least 60 such games.

James, 40, is averaging 17.7 points, 8.7 assists, five rebounds and one steal across three games since returning. He most recently recorded 25 points, six rebounds and six assists in a 135–118 NBA Cup victory over the Los Angeles Clippers — a win that pushed the Lakers to 3–0 in West Group B, clinched a quarterfinal berth, and extended their point differential to +36 atop the group standings.

The Lakers’ surge has also been fueled by Austin Reaves, who is averaging 27.9 points, seven assists and 5.7 rebounds, and Luka Doncic, who continues to produce MVP-caliber numbers at 35.2 points, 9.2 assists and 8.8 rebounds per contest.

Los Angeles will now prepare for a highly anticipated matchup Friday against the Dallas Mavericks (5–14) at 10 p.m. ET on Prime Video — the team’s final NBA Cup group-play game. The meeting could mark the return of Anthony Davis, who has been sidelined since suffering a calf strain on October 29. If cleared, Friday would be Davis’ first appearance at Crypto.com Arena since being traded from the Lakers last February, adding another layer of intrigue as both franchises move forward on dramatically different trajectories.