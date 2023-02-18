After working the fine folks of Montreal into a borderline riot during the final segment of SmackDown with a profanity-laced promo, Sami Zayn is gearing up for the match of his life, when he will take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of the 2023 Elimination Chamber.

If he wins, he becomes a legend in both Montreal and professional wrestling – the man who unseats Reigns will have a special footnote in wrestling history, and accomplishing that feat in front of his hometown crowd is the sort of Hollywood moment that WrestleMania 39 is all about. Sitting down with Tony Khan’s least favorite person at the moment, Ariel Helwani, Zayn explained that he doesn’t want to take the moment for granted.

“Man, total whirlwind, an emotional whirlwind as well. Not always in the most pleasant ways,” said Zayn via Fightful. “You find yourself in this really unique position, I do, in a Daniel Bryan/Kofi Kingston type of thing. I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t want to sound crazy here, but I think this can go the distance.’ You get so close and then you’re like, ‘Oh, it might not be me after all.’ There’s a part of you that’s gonna sting, you know what I mean. I still don’t know. For me, tomorrow’s WrestleMania, you know what I’m saying?”

Would Zayn winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship be the biggest victory in Elimination Chamber history? Yes, which is why this match, more so than any other in “The Underdog from the Underground’s” career, is the most important.