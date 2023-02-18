After watching Sami Zayn F-Bomb his way through an all-time great segment on the go-home edition of SmackDown before the 2023 Elimination Chamber, the excitement surrounding WWE is at an all-time high, at least under the current Paul “Triple H” Levesque regime. That’s right, after what felt like a decade of watching Roman Reigns show up, beat people, and then go home, WWE has accidentally built up a legitimate challenger for the now-Undisputed WWE Universal Championship – a challenger so popular that if Reigns secures the dub at the Elimination Chamber, he may be showered in cans of Molson Export like Matt Cardona at the end of his early GCW shows.

And yet, while that is arguably the most important match of the year so far, there are plenty of other matches with incredible implications for multiple storylines heading into WrestleMania 39, including one involving Bray Wyatt that was actually setup on SmackDown involving the winner of the Bobby Lashley-Brock Lesnar match.

With five matches booked on the forthcoming card, here are six bold predictions for WWE’s February “Premium Live Event.”

Ahead of tonight’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against @WWERomanReigns at #WWEChamber, @SamiZayn sits down with @arielhelwani to reflect on the journey that’s led him to the career-changing moment. pic.twitter.com/sr92heJzPs — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2023

6. Bobby Lashley books a date with Bray Wyatt

On paper, it really doesn’t matter who wins the Lashley-Lesnar match. WWE could build towards the eventual reunion of the Hurt Business if Lashley beats “The Beast Incarnate,” kicking the team which may or may not feature Carmelo Hayes moving into a feud with the “Howdy Bunch,” or could use the loss as an excuse for why he needs to take on MVP’s assistance moving forward. With that being said, GUNTHER has been practically begging for a match with Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, and if having to pair off “The Almighty” with Wyatt is the best way to make that happen, then so be it.

5. The Judgement Day reigns supreme in Edge’s hometown

In August of 2022, Edge worked a match against Damian Priest in front of his hometown crowd and secured the win in an incredible full-circle moment in a career that looked over years ago.

In February of 2023… he and his wife, Beth Phoenix, are going to get their you-kn0w-whats kicked by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor because the former is currently booked for a main event spot at WrestleMania 39 in a grudge match with Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and her foes really don’t have anything else booked moving forward, with a match at the “Show of Shows” anything but guaranteed. Disappointing? Eh, maybe a little bit, but hey, at least fans will all but certainly get a spot of Edge denigrating Dominik Mysterio, which should be fun to watch.

Tonight it ends pic.twitter.com/GhntlDUZBN — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) February 18, 2023

4. Montez Ford wins the United States Championship

Austin Theory’s current United States Championship run has been… kind of a nothingburger, right? He’s only defended the belt three times in 84 days as champion, according to Cagematch, with his most recent match at RAW XXX ending in a very flukey finish, and none of those matches have been all that memorable, which isn’t too surprising but has been disappointing nonetheless. While few fans would like to see the return of selfie sessions or “pose offs” any time soon, it might instead be time to give the belt to someone new, namely Montez Ford, who has been getting a ton of hype from the likes of Big E heading into the match.

With no clear favorite coming into the match, why not give the strap to a fan favorite and go from there?

3. Liv Morgan wins the Women’s Elimination Chamber

As crazy as it may sound, Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan have only wrestled on five occasions one-on-one, twice at NXT Live Events in 2017, once on WWE Main Event in 2020, at Tribute to the Troops in 2021, and on a house show in 2022. Though they’ve worked 33 more multi-woman but not tag team matches, they have never wrestled a match against each other for a championship save a few matches with Becky Lynch on the house show circuit in 2021.

If WWE wants to build on Morgan’s successful title reign in 2022 and try to make her a legitimate main event-caliber talent, putting her in the main event against a talent like Belair is a great way to do it.

2. Roman Reigns beats Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Look, nothing would make me happier than to watch Sami Zayn win the most important match of his career against his friend-turned-foe, the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, but despite the hype, I just can’t see WWE pulling the trigger. Sure, Zayn is so over, he’s practically in another promotion entirely, and his loss would potentially lead to a metallic shower of beer cans, but while “The Underdog from the Underground” has the people of Montreal behind him, Reigns has The Bloodline, and that should prove the difference if:

1. The Usos show up in Montreal… on Roman Reigns’ side

If The Usos do show up at Elimination Chamber, which, considering the show is taking place in Canada, is far from a guarantee, the boldest prediction of all is that Jey Uso, even if he’s shakey, continues to side with Reigns and take out the man formerly known as “The Honorary Uce” in order to give his cousin the win. Though far from as exciting as Zayn going over or turning the main event of WrestleMania 39 into a Triple Threat, the prospects of a Jey Uso-Sami Zayn match could actually prove pretty darn compelling and may ultimately steal the show at “The Show of Shows.”