After spending the last few weeks absolutely going off on Kenny Omega and AEW ahead of his much-anticipated match against “The Best Bout Machine” at New Japan Pro Wrestling's first-ever running of Wrestle Dynasty, news broke that Gabe Kidd's contract with the “King of Sports” is actually set to come to an end in early 2025.

Could Kidd, the current NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, make the jump to weekly American television, joining Omega and company in AEW or Cody Rhodes in WWE? Well, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful asked Kidd that very question ahead of their match, and the pride of Brighton, East Sussex, laid it out pretty plainly.

“I don’t know what rat was talking to you and told you that,” Gabe Kidd declared via 411 Mania. “They’re going to pay me very handsomely after I beat this top star in professional wrestling; I do know that. What little rat was telling you about my contract? That’s what I want to know. f**k whoever it was.”

Asked about the match in specific, Gidd let it be known that he does not respect Omega after almost two years away from the ring, as he knows the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion's moves inside and out after an extensive film study.

“Anything he tries to do, you think I sweat it? I watched 40-plus hours of Kenny Omega matches. I know everything he goes for. I know what comes after the Snap Dragon. I know when he’s going to go for the One-Winged Angel, choreographed, all of that s**t. You think he’s going to beat me? It’s done,” Kidd declared.

“He can watch all of my matches. Every single one of my matches is different. You can’t study for me. It’s a different game plan every day. I turn up, and I decide what I’m going to do. You can’t prepare for the beating that I’m going to put on this man. This broken, fragile piece of s**t. He’s not even Kenny to me. Tyson is going to know that I’m going to be f**king his life up. He’s going to be thinking about the hospital when he had that wristband that said ‘Tyson.’ He’s going to be remembering that when I’m beating the s**t out of him in the Tokyo Dome. He’s not going to get a chance to feel that Japanese energy because he’s going to get his head caved in by me. I will happily put him out.”

Has Omega been watching Gabe Kidd matches over the past few weeks to prepare for his return bout? Yeah, he probably has, as after such an extended absence, he likely wants to be at least aware of everything that could be thrown his way. But one thing is for sure: this match means a whole lot more to Kidd than it does for Omega, as if he secures the win, it could unlock a whole new world of possibilities for the “Young Bull” of the Bullet Club both in NJPW and on weekly American television.