College football is back as the Iowa State football team and Kansas State football teams are battling it out in Dublin, Ireland to kick off the 2025 season. The first half is in the books, and it was a classic half of CFB. The Cyclones and Wildcats have both been outstanding and taking care of the football in past seasons, but both teams had some trouble in the first half of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. There were a total of four fumbles lost in the first half, two by each team. The game was tied 7-7 at the break.

Both offenses struggled in the first half, and the weather didn't help. It's often rainy in Ireland, and that was the case during the first two quarters of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Iowa State and Kansas State. Last season, both of these teams combined for just 11 lost fumbles all year. Four in the first half of the season puts them on pace for a lot more.

“Kansas State and Iowa State combined for 11 lost fumbles all of last season,” Chris Vannini said in a post. “They have four today.”

The 2023 season was even more impressive for the Cyclones and Wildcats in terms of holding onto the football. They combined for just five lost fumbles that year.

“In the 2023 season, K-State and Iowa State only lost five fumbles combined in 26 games played, In less than a half, they've already lost four today,” Bruce Feldman said in a post.

That was a sloppy half of football, but it was an exciting one. It's a top 25 matchup, and the game was all tied up going into halftime. You can't ask for much more than that in the first game of the season.

Iowa State and Kansas State both have Big 12 title and College Football Playoff aspirations, and it all starts here in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. The second half will have a huge impact on the rest of the season for both teams.