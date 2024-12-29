When Kenny Omega walked out to hand Kazuchika Okada his Continental Championship after successfully defending the strap against Will Ospreay in the Continental Classic finale at Worlds End, it was a major moment for AEW fans old and new.

Finally, after almost two years away, the “Best Bout Machine” was making his way back to the promotion he helped to start, and in doing so, was seemingly heating up a rivalry that earned him some of the all-time greatest accolades in wrestling history back in New Japan.

Discussing the special moments that took place in Orlando at Worlds End, Tony Khan called the returns of Adam Copeland and Omega among the true highlights of the night, as he has plenty of future activities planned featuring “The Cleaner.”

“So many special moments, and it culminated with the return of Kenny Omega,” Khan told reporters. “We're really excited to have Kenny Omega back in AEW, and I thought that was a really great surprise and a great moment, and that's something I'm really excited about too.”

While Khan didn't reveal what he has planned next for Omega, as the “Best Bout Machine” first has to deal with Gabe Kidd back in New Japan before he wrestles on Dynamite or Collision, when that day comes, you know it's going to be good, as it's been years – literally – in the making.

Tony Khan isn't upset with WWE running opposite AEW in Orlando

Later in his media session, Khan was asked about WWE running a show in Orlando on the same night as Worlds End, a house show at the Kia Center, to be specific.

While that must not have been a great feeling to see WWE run the Magic's arena while AEW was on the campus of UCF, in the end, Khan took it in stride, as AEW's shot hit capacity, which is all he could really ask for.

“It’s great for the city of Orlando with two major pro wrestling events happening on the same night. There were thousands and thousands of fans at both shows,” Khan explained via Fightful.

“We had a capacity crowd here. It was so great being here at UCF. This arena has been a tremendous host, and for us and the community, it was great to have such amazing support from the fans. It shows how strong worldwide pro wrestling, particularly here in the United States, is to have in one major American city with two promotions running head-to-head on the same night, to have two great crowds. I know our fans here were awesome, and it was a great show tonight, thanks to the Orlando fans. They were tremendous.”

Is Khan correct? Is wrestling really that hot now, especially in Orlando? While it feels like the hype has cooled off at least a little bit, when you see something like 15,000 fans split over two shows in the same city on the same night, it sure does seem that way.